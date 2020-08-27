Programming: LLVM and Perl Registration Opens For 2020 Virtual LLVM Developers' Meeting Like most conferences this year, the annual LLVM Developers' Meeting has become an online-only affair. The annual LLVM conference normally hosted in Silicon Valley is now taking place entirely online. This virtual event is taking place from 6 to 8 October.

Russ Allbery: PGP::Sign 1.02 This is another test-only release of my module for manipulating PGP signatures in Perl. I'm trying to get the CPAN testing failures down to a dull roar. This iteration fixes some testing issues with systems that have only GnuPG v1 and tries to handle systems whose gpg is GnuPG v2 but is older than 2.1.12 and therefore doesn't have the --pinentry-mode flag that GnuPG uses to suppress password prompting. I handled the latter by skipping the tests if the gpg on the user's PATH was too old. I'm not certain this is the best approach, although it makes the CPAN automated testing more useful for me, since the module will not work without special configuration on those systems. On the other hand, if someone is installing it to point to some other GnuPG binary on the system at runtime, failing the installation because their system gpg is too old seems wrong, and the test failure doesn't indicate a bug in the module. Essentially, I'm missing richer test metadata in the Perl ecosystem. I want to be able to declare a dependency on a non-Perl system binary, but of course Perl has no mechanism to do that.

KDE Plasma 5.20 Now Warns About Hard Disk, SSD Failure The development looks promising as KDE Plasma 5.20 adds more super cool features such as warning about your hard disk or SSD failure, etc as the team prepares for the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.20 release.