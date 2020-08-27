Leftovers: Absolute Linux Release, IBM Emeritus, Hacking With Raspberry Pi Absolute64-20200827 released Based on Slackware64-current. Plus interace tweaks, installer auto-partition fixes.

The AI Factory: A New Kind of Digital Operating Model [Ed: IBM Emeritus who brought Linux to IBM (with GNU) promotes "Hey Hi" hype] “Whether you’re leading a digital start-up or working to revamp a traditional enterprise, it’s essential to understand the revolutionary impact AI has on operations, strategy, and competition,” wrote Harvard professors Marco Iansiti and Karim Lakhani in “Competing in the Age of AI”, a recently published article in the Harvard Business Review (HBR). Earlier this year, they also published a book of the same title, which expands on the ideas in the article and illustrates them with a number of concrete use cases. The age of AI is being ushered by the emergence of a new kind of digital firm. Rather than just relying on traditional business processes operated by its workers, these firms are leveraging software and data-driven algorithms to eliminate traditional constraints and transform the rules of competition. Managers and engineers are responsible for the design of the new AI-based operational systems, but the system then runs the operations pretty much on its own. “At the core of the new firm is a decision factory - what we call the AI factory,” note the authors. “[T]he AI factory treats decision-making as a science. Analytics systematically convert internal and external data into predictions, insights, and choices, which in turn guide and automate operational workflows… As digital networks and algorithms are woven into the fabric of firms, industries begin to function differently and the lines between them blur.”

Beginners’ coding for kids with Digital Making at Home

Security Leftovers Resist the urge to argue about app store security Recently Miguel de Icaza wrote a blog post arguing that closed computing platforms where a major US corporation decides what software users are allowed to install are a good thing. This has, naturally, caused people to become either confused, disappointed or angry. Presumably many people are writing responses and angry comments. I almost started one writing one pointing out all the issues I found in the post. Doing that would probably create a fairly popular blog post with followups. It might even get to the reddits and hackernewses and generate tons of comments where people would duke it out on issues on user choice vs the safety provided by a curated walled garden. There would be hundreds, if not thousands, of snarky tweets that make their poster feel superior for a while but are ultimately not productive.

Steve Greenland (stevegr) & Debian: a Dead Man Uploading? We went looking for details. Was he expelled, was it political? Was it based on falsified evidence, the way Debian Account Manager Enrico Zini falsified harassment claims against Jacob Appelbaum? In fact, Steve Greenland died of cancer in July 2009. He was still on the Debian keyring up to 2020 because the Debian Account Managers (DAMs) were too busy playing politics. They were making up false evidence to remove political opponents but it never occurred to them that Greenland's computers, with his PGP keys, would have been acquired by relatives or even sold on eBay.