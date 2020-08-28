Language Selection

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sunday 30th of August 2020 11:05:31 PM
HowTos
Create A Wifi Hotspot on Ubuntu

This tutorial explains easy steps to create wifi hotspot on Ubuntu laptop. With this you can share an internet access with friends and your other devices. It is very simple everyone can do. You don't need to install any application nor using terminal. This is based on Focal Fossa but certainly you can practice on prior or later versions too as long as their desktop is GNOME 3 such as Bionic Beaver or Groovy Gorilla versions. Happy sharing! Read more

The 5 Best Open Source Password Managers

It won’t be wrong to say that managing passwords on your own could be a tad tricky, especially if you’re frequently registering on new websites. Although your web browser’s built-in password manager could do the trick, your passwords could still come into jeopardy in case you log in to your main account from another computer and forget to log out. If you also happen to agree, then password managing applications are just the thing for you. On the internet, you can easily find a plethora of password managers. However, trusting their makers with your most private information could be a bit of a gamble. Apart from security concerns, a significant number of such applications also require users to pay a certain amount of money in exchange for their services. If you look further than these mainstream options, you will also find open-source software that might not be that famous but still provides users with a sense of security and doesn’t cost a single penny. Assuming that we have you sold, let’s cut to the chase and have a look at the best open-source password managers out there. Read more

Leftovers: Absolute Linux Release, IBM Emeritus, Hacking With Raspberry Pi

  • Absolute64-20200827 released

    Based on Slackware64-current. Plus interace tweaks, installer auto-partition fixes.

  • The AI Factory: A New Kind of Digital Operating Model [Ed: IBM Emeritus who brought Linux to IBM (with GNU) promotes "Hey Hi" hype]

    “Whether you’re leading a digital start-up or working to revamp a traditional enterprise, it’s essential to understand the revolutionary impact AI has on operations, strategy, and competition,” wrote Harvard professors Marco Iansiti and Karim Lakhani in “Competing in the Age of AI”, a recently published article in the Harvard Business Review (HBR). Earlier this year, they also published a book of the same title, which expands on the ideas in the article and illustrates them with a number of concrete use cases. The age of AI is being ushered by the emergence of a new kind of digital firm. Rather than just relying on traditional business processes operated by its workers, these firms are leveraging software and data-driven algorithms to eliminate traditional constraints and transform the rules of competition. Managers and engineers are responsible for the design of the new AI-based operational systems, but the system then runs the operations pretty much on its own. “At the core of the new firm is a decision factory - what we call the AI factory,” note the authors. “[T]he AI factory treats decision-making as a science. Analytics systematically convert internal and external data into predictions, insights, and choices, which in turn guide and automate operational workflows… As digital networks and algorithms are woven into the fabric of firms, industries begin to function differently and the lines between them blur.”

    •  
  • Beginners’ coding for kids with Digital Making at Home
             

