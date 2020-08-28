Kernel: Rust, NTFS and Nintendo Switch
-
Linux Builders Proceed Evaluating The Path To Including Rust Code To The Kernel
-
Paragon Submits Third Version Of New NTFS Kernel Driver For Linux
Two weeks ago file-system driver vendor Paragon Software posted patches for their previously commercial NTFS Linux driver with hopes of getting the code mainlined. That initial patch drew some criticism for how it was handled but a week later a new version was published that split up the patches nicely and had other feedback. Prior to calling it a weekend, Paragon sent out a third version of the "NTFS3" Linux kernel driver patches.
On Friday a third revision to Paragon's "NTFS3" driver was sent out for review by upstream Linux kernel developers. With this new version there is now FIEMAP support, fixed encoding support, and various coding clean-ups to better jive with the Linux kernel coding standards and improve the code quality.
-
Nintendo Switch Controller Driver To Be Upstreamed With Linux 5.10
There has been the out-of-tree DKMS hid-nintendo driver to support the Nintendo Switch controller on Linux while with the Linux 5.10 kernel later this year that driver will be merged.
The HID subsystem is queuing the Nintendo driver ahead of the Linux 5.10 merge window expected to open in October.
-
