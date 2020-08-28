This tutorial explains easy steps to create wifi hotspot on Ubuntu laptop. With this you can share an internet access with friends and your other devices. It is very simple everyone can do. You don't need to install any application nor using terminal. This is based on Focal Fossa but certainly you can practice on prior or later versions too as long as their desktop is GNOME 3 such as Bionic Beaver or Groovy Gorilla versions. Happy sharing!

The 5 Best Open Source Password Managers It won’t be wrong to say that managing passwords on your own could be a tad tricky, especially if you’re frequently registering on new websites. Although your web browser’s built-in password manager could do the trick, your passwords could still come into jeopardy in case you log in to your main account from another computer and forget to log out. If you also happen to agree, then password managing applications are just the thing for you. On the internet, you can easily find a plethora of password managers. However, trusting their makers with your most private information could be a bit of a gamble. Apart from security concerns, a significant number of such applications also require users to pay a certain amount of money in exchange for their services. If you look further than these mainstream options, you will also find open-source software that might not be that famous but still provides users with a sense of security and doesn’t cost a single penny. Assuming that we have you sold, let’s cut to the chase and have a look at the best open-source password managers out there.