KDE Akademy and GSoC Updates
Going to Akademy - with a companion
In January, one month before travelling to Brussels for FOSDEM 2020 (do you remember when the conferences were taking place in the non-virtual world?), I was following a conversation on Mastodon. The discussion was about free software companion apps that could be used on the PinePhone in FOSDEM. Calindori, the calendar of Plasma Mobile was mentioned as a tool that could do the job.
GSoC'20 with KDE
It’s the final week of Google Summer of Code and I can’t believe how quickly these past few months have gone by. I am glad to share that all the functionality that we initially planned for my GSoC coding period is now complete and all that is left is to test the projects.
Cantor Integrated Documentation : Month 3 Progress
Hello KDE people. Phase 3 evaluation is on. In this blog post, I will update you on the progress made during the final month of the coding period.
Improve MAVLink Integration of Kirogi – Progress Report 3
It's already nearing the end of GSoC.
Although the result is quite not satisfying for me but I learned many things participating GSoC especially how to program KDE applications and how to contribute to KDE community.
It was a great experience. Thanks to KDE community for giving me chance to participate this program!
EasyOS version 2.4.1 released
Another exciting release! The last release announced at Distrowatch was 2.3, on May 30, 2020. Since then, as usual, there has been a hectic pace of development. Here is an announcement blurb, with highlights since 2.3: EasyOS 2.4.1 has significant and exciting new features since version 2.3. This includes enhancements to "lockdown in RAM" as an alternative security strategy to containers, tools and strategies for debugging bootup in the initrd, automatic version update via an "update" icon on the desktop, and choice of settings to retain when erase the session. There are many package changes, including built from Debian 10.5 DEBs and kernel bump to 5.4.59. Updated applications include SeaMonkey, Pupradio, fftag, ffplay-gtk, Pmcputemp and EasyDD. New apps include MATE Calc and iotop. Many infrastructure improvements and fixes -- too many to list, see the release notes.
VirtIO-FS DAX Support Close To Mainline For Offering Tremendous Performance Boost
Judging from the latest FUSE Git activity, it's looking like the VirtIO-FS DAX patches that have been around since last year could be merged for Linux 5.10. This can provide a significant speed-up for those making use of this FUSE file-system for sharing files/folders with guest VMs. VirtIO-FS provides a means of file sharing between the host systems and guest VMs making use of VirtIO. VirtIO-FS relies on FUSE while an important performance feature that has been worked on is direct access (DAX) support.
Kernel: Rust, NTFS and Nintendo Switch
