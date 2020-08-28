GNOME: Arc Menu, Evolution, GSoC and Games
-
Arc Menu 48 Released with 3 New Menu Layouts + More
Arc Menu is one the best GNOME extensions available — and it just got even better!
A brand new version of Arc Menu has been released (version 48 for those keeping count) and it sees the app launcher alternative level up in several areas — and yes, before you ask, it includes new menu layouts.
I want to start off by highlighting the revamped Settings dialog new in this update. Arc’s developers have redesigned the various config panels to better conform to GNOME’s Human Interface Guidelines (HIG). This naturally enhances usability by bringing order and consistency in, for example, the placing of toggles and switches, the use of a sidebar, cleaner layout of options, and so on.
But it’s the 3 new menu layouts included in this revision that most of you will be excited about. These include two ‘full screen’ ones: “Raven Extended” and “Dashboard”. The latter was added for ‘GNOME Purists’ who want something as immersive as GNOME Shell’s default full-screen app launcher, but with the configurability offered by an extension.
-
Ujjwal Kumar: Google Summer of Code 2020
It has been a great journey working on the libhandy project both challenge wise and outcome wise. My project requirement was to implement an adaptive version of Grid widget and I’m happy to say that the frame has successfully been laid out. The widget is not yet in its final shape and is still under a thorough review process and surely will need some bug fixes to reach a stable form. That being said, I believe it can be used to fiddle around and discover more use cases for it. The latest code for the same is available at this branch.
-
How Does it work, A Full guide for EteSync module in Gnome Evolution app
Welcome, in the past months I’ve been working on an EteSync module for Evolution so EteSync users can add their account to Evolution and mange all their data from there.
EteSync, it is a secure, end to-end encrypted and FLOSS sync solution for your contacts, calendars and tasks.
Evolution is a personal information management application that provides integrated mail, calendaring and address book functionality.
You can see all my past posts from here if you want to know more about the module.
This is basically a tutorial on how to use the EteSync module in Evolution. It should be simple and covering all of the important stuff that you’ll need to do to manage your data in your EteSync account.
-
GNOME Games: Final submission
!369 (merged): Refactoring old code by making a new Core interface and RetroCore class. These are used to generalizes all interactions that are related to firmware. Where RetroCore is an implementation class of Core interface. FirmwareManager class is for organizing checksums verification through Core/RetroCore when a game requiring a firmware is run by the runner.
!405 (merged): Made a Firmware interface and a RetroFirmware class that moves all the functions and information needed by firmware from FirmareManager to itself. By doing this, the Core interface is used to make firmware objects, FirmwareManager manages firmware objects, and the firmware object runs checksum verification and contains all information related to that firmware.
!408: Some minor changes to how checksum verification takes place to be more efficient. Added methods to FirmwareManager that handle addition and removal of firmware along with methods that listed all supported firmware and methods to check whether the file being added is a supported firmware or not.
!411 (merged): Since both SHA-512 and MD5 checksums will be mandatory by a commit in !408, present core descriptor files needed to be updated to have both SHA-512 and MD5 checksums.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 813 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
EasyOS version 2.4.1 released
Another exciting release! The last release announced at Distrowatch was 2.3, on May 30, 2020. Since then, as usual, there has been a hectic pace of development. Here is an announcement blurb, with highlights since 2.3: EasyOS 2.4.1 has significant and exciting new features since version 2.3. This includes enhancements to "lockdown in RAM" as an alternative security strategy to containers, tools and strategies for debugging bootup in the initrd, automatic version update via an "update" icon on the desktop, and choice of settings to retain when erase the session. There are many package changes, including built from Debian 10.5 DEBs and kernel bump to 5.4.59. Updated applications include SeaMonkey, Pupradio, fftag, ffplay-gtk, Pmcputemp and EasyDD. New apps include MATE Calc and iotop. Many infrastructure improvements and fixes -- too many to list, see the release notes.
KDE Akademy and GSoC Updates
VirtIO-FS DAX Support Close To Mainline For Offering Tremendous Performance Boost
Judging from the latest FUSE Git activity, it's looking like the VirtIO-FS DAX patches that have been around since last year could be merged for Linux 5.10. This can provide a significant speed-up for those making use of this FUSE file-system for sharing files/folders with guest VMs. VirtIO-FS provides a means of file sharing between the host systems and guest VMs making use of VirtIO. VirtIO-FS relies on FUSE while an important performance feature that has been worked on is direct access (DAX) support.
Kernel: Rust, NTFS and Nintendo Switch
Recent comments
2 hours 50 min ago
9 hours 52 min ago
10 hours 25 min ago
16 hours 21 min ago
22 hours 15 min ago
22 hours 22 min ago
22 hours 30 min ago
22 hours 45 min ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago