Linux 5.9 RC3

Linux

You all know the drill by now - another week, another rc.

A fair number of small fixes all over here, with a lot of noise spread
out fairly evenly due to the "fallhtough" comment conversion.

But while the fallthrough annotations are some fairly widespread
background noise, we've got the usual driver fixes all over (gpu, usb,
others). And architecture updates (arm64 stands out with both kvm
fixes and DT updates, but there's some x86 and powerpc changes too)

And misc changes elsewhere.

On the whole it's been pretty calm for being rc3. This is actually one
of the smaller rc3's we've had in recent releases, although that's
likely at least partially the usual timing issue (ie no networking
pull this past week).

So go out and test.

             Linus

EasyOS version 2.4.1 released

Another exciting release! The last release announced at Distrowatch was 2.3, on May 30, 2020. Since then, as usual, there has been a hectic pace of development. Here is an announcement blurb, with highlights since 2.3: EasyOS 2.4.1 has significant and exciting new features since version 2.3. This includes enhancements to "lockdown in RAM" as an alternative security strategy to containers, tools and strategies for debugging bootup in the initrd, automatic version update via an "update" icon on the desktop, and choice of settings to retain when erase the session. There are many package changes, including built from Debian 10.5 DEBs and kernel bump to 5.4.59. Updated applications include SeaMonkey, Pupradio, fftag, ffplay-gtk, Pmcputemp and EasyDD. New apps include MATE Calc and iotop. Many infrastructure improvements and fixes -- too many to list, see the release notes. Read more

KDE Akademy and GSoC Updates

  • Going to Akademy - with a companion

    In January, one month before travelling to Brussels for FOSDEM 2020 (do you remember when the conferences were taking place in the non-virtual world?), I was following a conversation on Mastodon. The discussion was about free software companion apps that could be used on the PinePhone in FOSDEM. Calindori, the calendar of Plasma Mobile was mentioned as a tool that could do the job.

  • GSoC'20 with KDE

    It’s the final week of Google Summer of Code and I can’t believe how quickly these past few months have gone by. I am glad to share that all the functionality that we initially planned for my GSoC coding period is now complete and all that is left is to test the projects.

  • Cantor Integrated Documentation : Month 3 Progress

    Hello KDE people. Phase 3 evaluation is on. In this blog post, I will update you on the progress made during the final month of the coding period.

  • Improve MAVLink Integration of Kirogi – Progress Report 3

    It's already nearing the end of GSoC. Although the result is quite not satisfying for me but I learned many things participating GSoC especially how to program KDE applications and how to contribute to KDE community. It was a great experience. Thanks to KDE community for giving me chance to participate this program!

VirtIO-FS DAX Support Close To Mainline For Offering Tremendous Performance Boost

Judging from the latest FUSE Git activity, it's looking like the VirtIO-FS DAX patches that have been around since last year could be merged for Linux 5.10. This can provide a significant speed-up for those making use of this FUSE file-system for sharing files/folders with guest VMs. VirtIO-FS provides a means of file sharing between the host systems and guest VMs making use of VirtIO. VirtIO-FS relies on FUSE while an important performance feature that has been worked on is direct access (DAX) support.

Kernel: Rust, NTFS and Nintendo Switch

  • Linux Builders Proceed Evaluating The Path To Including Rust Code To The Kernel
  • Paragon Submits Third Version Of New NTFS Kernel Driver For Linux

    Two weeks ago file-system driver vendor Paragon Software posted patches for their previously commercial NTFS Linux driver with hopes of getting the code mainlined. That initial patch drew some criticism for how it was handled but a week later a new version was published that split up the patches nicely and had other feedback. Prior to calling it a weekend, Paragon sent out a third version of the "NTFS3" Linux kernel driver patches. On Friday a third revision to Paragon's "NTFS3" driver was sent out for review by upstream Linux kernel developers. With this new version there is now FIEMAP support, fixed encoding support, and various coding clean-ups to better jive with the Linux kernel coding standards and improve the code quality.

  • Nintendo Switch Controller Driver To Be Upstreamed With Linux 5.10

    There has been the out-of-tree DKMS hid-nintendo driver to support the Nintendo Switch controller on Linux while with the Linux 5.10 kernel later this year that driver will be merged. The HID subsystem is queuing the Nintendo driver ahead of the Linux 5.10 merge window expected to open in October.

