Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Review: BunsenLabs Linux Lithium

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 31st of August 2020 12:57:54 AM Filed under
Reviews

BunsenLabs Linux is a distribution offering a lightweight and easily customizable Openbox desktop. The BunsenLabs distribution is based on Debian's Stable branch which gives the project access to a vast collection of software packages.

Bunsen's latest release is called Lithium (the project uses element names in place of version numbers) and is based on Debian 10 "Buster". Lithium now automatically updates the application menu when new software is installed and includes a range of Broadcom wireless drivers to help users get on-line. The distribution now ships with a dark theme by default and the project's welcome window script has been streamlined to get the system up and running faster. Bunsen should now work with Secure Boot systems.

BunsenLabs is available in two builds. One is a 1.2GB ISO file for 64-bit (x86_64) computers while the other is a 651MB ISO for 32-bit systems. The second ISO is quite a bit smaller in order to allow it to fit on a CD. Booting from the project's install media brings up a menu asking if we would like to boot into a live desktop environment or launch the system installer. The live mode is available in three flavours (normal, failsafe, and running from RAM) while the installer can be launched in graphical or text mode.

Taking the live option brings up a graphical desktop, powered by the Openbox window manager. Once we arrive at the desktop a welcome window appears. This window gives us a few quick tips on using desktop shortcut keys, provides us with the live environment's password, and tells us how to use the command line to change our keyboard's layout. We are also told we can quickly access the application menu by right-clicking on the desktop. Finally, we are told that to run the system installer we need to restart the computer and select an install option from the boot menu; the installer is not available through the live session.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

EasyOS version 2.4.1 released

Another exciting release! The last release announced at Distrowatch was 2.3, on May 30, 2020. Since then, as usual, there has been a hectic pace of development. Here is an announcement blurb, with highlights since 2.3: EasyOS 2.4.1 has significant and exciting new features since version 2.3. This includes enhancements to "lockdown in RAM" as an alternative security strategy to containers, tools and strategies for debugging bootup in the initrd, automatic version update via an "update" icon on the desktop, and choice of settings to retain when erase the session. There are many package changes, including built from Debian 10.5 DEBs and kernel bump to 5.4.59. Updated applications include SeaMonkey, Pupradio, fftag, ffplay-gtk, Pmcputemp and EasyDD. New apps include MATE Calc and iotop. Many infrastructure improvements and fixes -- too many to list, see the release notes. Read more

KDE Akademy and GSoC Updates

  • Going to Akademy - with a companion

    In January, one month before travelling to Brussels for FOSDEM 2020 (do you remember when the conferences were taking place in the non-virtual world?), I was following a conversation on Mastodon. The discussion was about free software companion apps that could be used on the PinePhone in FOSDEM. Calindori, the calendar of Plasma Mobile was mentioned as a tool that could do the job.

  • GSoC'20 with KDE

    It’s the final week of Google Summer of Code and I can’t believe how quickly these past few months have gone by. I am glad to share that all the functionality that we initially planned for my GSoC coding period is now complete and all that is left is to test the projects.

  • Cantor Integrated Documentation : Month 3 Progress

    Hello KDE people. Phase 3 evaluation is on. In this blog post, I will update you on the progress made during the final month of the coding period.

  • Improve MAVLink Integration of Kirogi – Progress Report 3

    It's already nearing the end of GSoC. Although the result is quite not satisfying for me but I learned many things participating GSoC especially how to program KDE applications and how to contribute to KDE community. It was a great experience. Thanks to KDE community for giving me chance to participate this program!

VirtIO-FS DAX Support Close To Mainline For Offering Tremendous Performance Boost

Judging from the latest FUSE Git activity, it's looking like the VirtIO-FS DAX patches that have been around since last year could be merged for Linux 5.10. This can provide a significant speed-up for those making use of this FUSE file-system for sharing files/folders with guest VMs. VirtIO-FS provides a means of file sharing between the host systems and guest VMs making use of VirtIO. VirtIO-FS relies on FUSE while an important performance feature that has been worked on is direct access (DAX) support.

Kernel: Rust, NTFS and Nintendo Switch

  • Linux Builders Proceed Evaluating The Path To Including Rust Code To The Kernel
  • Paragon Submits Third Version Of New NTFS Kernel Driver For Linux

    Two weeks ago file-system driver vendor Paragon Software posted patches for their previously commercial NTFS Linux driver with hopes of getting the code mainlined. That initial patch drew some criticism for how it was handled but a week later a new version was published that split up the patches nicely and had other feedback. Prior to calling it a weekend, Paragon sent out a third version of the "NTFS3" Linux kernel driver patches. On Friday a third revision to Paragon's "NTFS3" driver was sent out for review by upstream Linux kernel developers. With this new version there is now FIEMAP support, fixed encoding support, and various coding clean-ups to better jive with the Linux kernel coding standards and improve the code quality.

  • Nintendo Switch Controller Driver To Be Upstreamed With Linux 5.10

    There has been the out-of-tree DKMS hid-nintendo driver to support the Nintendo Switch controller on Linux while with the Linux 5.10 kernel later this year that driver will be merged. The HID subsystem is queuing the Nintendo driver ahead of the Linux 5.10 merge window expected to open in October.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6