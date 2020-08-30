Linux 5.9 RC3 You all know the drill by now - another week, another rc. A fair number of small fixes all over here, with a lot of noise spread out fairly evenly due to the "fallhtough" comment conversion. But while the fallthrough annotations are some fairly widespread background noise, we've got the usual driver fixes all over (gpu, usb, others). And architecture updates (arm64 stands out with both kvm fixes and DT updates, but there's some x86 and powerpc changes too) And misc changes elsewhere. On the whole it's been pretty calm for being rc3. This is actually one of the smaller rc3's we've had in recent releases, although that's likely at least partially the usual timing issue (ie no networking pull this past week). So go out and test. Linus Also: Linux 5.9-rc3 Is A "Pretty Calm" Release

GNOME: Arc Menu, Evolution, GSoC and Games Arc Menu 48 Released with 3 New Menu Layouts + More Arc Menu is one the best GNOME extensions available — and it just got even better! A brand new version of Arc Menu has been released (version 48 for those keeping count) and it sees the app launcher alternative level up in several areas — and yes, before you ask, it includes new menu layouts. I want to start off by highlighting the revamped Settings dialog new in this update. Arc’s developers have redesigned the various config panels to better conform to GNOME’s Human Interface Guidelines (HIG). This naturally enhances usability by bringing order and consistency in, for example, the placing of toggles and switches, the use of a sidebar, cleaner layout of options, and so on. But it’s the 3 new menu layouts included in this revision that most of you will be excited about. These include two ‘full screen’ ones: “Raven Extended” and “Dashboard”. The latter was added for ‘GNOME Purists’ who want something as immersive as GNOME Shell’s default full-screen app launcher, but with the configurability offered by an extension.

Ujjwal Kumar: Google Summer of Code 2020 It has been a great journey working on the libhandy project both challenge wise and outcome wise. My project requirement was to implement an adaptive version of Grid widget and I’m happy to say that the frame has successfully been laid out. The widget is not yet in its final shape and is still under a thorough review process and surely will need some bug fixes to reach a stable form. That being said, I believe it can be used to fiddle around and discover more use cases for it. The latest code for the same is available at this branch.

How Does it work, A Full guide for EteSync module in Gnome Evolution app Welcome, in the past months I’ve been working on an EteSync module for Evolution so EteSync users can add their account to Evolution and mange all their data from there. EteSync, it is a secure, end to-end encrypted and FLOSS sync solution for your contacts, calendars and tasks. Evolution is a personal information management application that provides integrated mail, calendaring and address book functionality. You can see all my past posts from here if you want to know more about the module. This is basically a tutorial on how to use the EteSync module in Evolution. It should be simple and covering all of the important stuff that you’ll need to do to manage your data in your EteSync account.

GNOME Games: Final submission !369 (merged): Refactoring old code by making a new Core interface and RetroCore class. These are used to generalizes all interactions that are related to firmware. Where RetroCore is an implementation class of Core interface. FirmwareManager class is for organizing checksums verification through Core/RetroCore when a game requiring a firmware is run by the runner. !405 (merged): Made a Firmware interface and a RetroFirmware class that moves all the functions and information needed by firmware from FirmareManager to itself. By doing this, the Core interface is used to make firmware objects, FirmwareManager manages firmware objects, and the firmware object runs checksum verification and contains all information related to that firmware. !408: Some minor changes to how checksum verification takes place to be more efficient. Added methods to FirmwareManager that handle addition and removal of firmware along with methods that listed all supported firmware and methods to check whether the file being added is a supported firmware or not. !411 (merged): Since both SHA-512 and MD5 checksums will be mandatory by a commit in !408, present core descriptor files needed to be updated to have both SHA-512 and MD5 checksums.