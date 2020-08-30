Release notes for the Genode OS Framework 20.08
There are two overarching themes of Genode version 20.08: Increasing the weight of native work loads, and strengthening the system's resilience against driver failures.
With native work loads, we are speaking of software executed directly on Genode without relying on virtual machines. Compared to static systems or hypervisor scenarios, such work loads are brutally unforgiving when it comes to the quality of the POSIX runtime, the performance of Genode's protocol stacks, and the economics of the porting of software. By bringing the Chromium web engine alive, we expose Genode to one of the most heavy-weight commodity software stacks in existence. We are thrilled to report in Section Improved Qt5 integration and work flows that the Chromium-based Falkon web browser can be hosted on Sculpt OS now. The collateral effects of this work are at least as valuable as the particular application: Improved work flows for porting large software projects, and covering many formerly hidden corner cases of the C and C++ runtimes.
With Sculpt OS, the resilience of Genode in the event of failing graphics or input drivers came into focus. Section The GUI stack, restacked describes a complex surgery that puts the low-level GUI stack upside down, paving the ground for exciting features like swapping out or updating drivers on the fly without reboot.
Also: Genode OS 20.08 Has Chromium Web Engine Running, Low-Level GUI Work
