There are two overarching themes of Genode version 20.08: Increasing the weight of native work loads, and strengthening the system's resilience against driver failures. With native work loads, we are speaking of software executed directly on Genode without relying on virtual machines. Compared to static systems or hypervisor scenarios, such work loads are brutally unforgiving when it comes to the quality of the POSIX runtime, the performance of Genode's protocol stacks, and the economics of the porting of software. By bringing the Chromium web engine alive, we expose Genode to one of the most heavy-weight commodity software stacks in existence. We are thrilled to report in Section Improved Qt5 integration and work flows that the Chromium-based Falkon web browser can be hosted on Sculpt OS now. The collateral effects of this work are at least as valuable as the particular application: Improved work flows for porting large software projects, and covering many formerly hidden corner cases of the C and C++ runtimes. With Sculpt OS, the resilience of Genode in the event of failing graphics or input drivers came into focus. Section The GUI stack, restacked describes a complex surgery that puts the low-level GUI stack upside down, paving the ground for exciting features like swapping out or updating drivers on the fly without reboot. Also: Genode OS 20.08 Has Chromium Web Engine Running, Low-Level GUI Work

Review: BunsenLabs Linux Lithium BunsenLabs Linux is a distribution offering a lightweight and easily customizable Openbox desktop. The BunsenLabs distribution is based on Debian's Stable branch which gives the project access to a vast collection of software packages. Bunsen's latest release is called Lithium (the project uses element names in place of version numbers) and is based on Debian 10 "Buster". Lithium now automatically updates the application menu when new software is installed and includes a range of Broadcom wireless drivers to help users get on-line. The distribution now ships with a dark theme by default and the project's welcome window script has been streamlined to get the system up and running faster. Bunsen should now work with Secure Boot systems. BunsenLabs is available in two builds. One is a 1.2GB ISO file for 64-bit (x86_64) computers while the other is a 651MB ISO for 32-bit systems. The second ISO is quite a bit smaller in order to allow it to fit on a CD. Booting from the project's install media brings up a menu asking if we would like to boot into a live desktop environment or launch the system installer. The live mode is available in three flavours (normal, failsafe, and running from RAM) while the installer can be launched in graphical or text mode. Taking the live option brings up a graphical desktop, powered by the Openbox window manager. Once we arrive at the desktop a welcome window appears. This window gives us a few quick tips on using desktop shortcut keys, provides us with the live environment's password, and tells us how to use the command line to change our keyboard's layout. We are also told we can quickly access the application menu by right-clicking on the desktop. Finally, we are told that to run the system installer we need to restart the computer and select an install option from the boot menu; the installer is not available through the live session.