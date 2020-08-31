How to Set Up Facial Recognition to Sign into Ubuntu and Other Linux Distributions
Missing the Windows Hello kind of unlocking of your system on Linux? Learn how to set up face unlock on Ubuntu and other Linux distributions. You can even use sudo with your face instead of typing the password.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 384 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Release notes for the Genode OS Framework 20.08
There are two overarching themes of Genode version 20.08: Increasing the weight of native work loads, and strengthening the system's resilience against driver failures. With native work loads, we are speaking of software executed directly on Genode without relying on virtual machines. Compared to static systems or hypervisor scenarios, such work loads are brutally unforgiving when it comes to the quality of the POSIX runtime, the performance of Genode's protocol stacks, and the economics of the porting of software. By bringing the Chromium web engine alive, we expose Genode to one of the most heavy-weight commodity software stacks in existence. We are thrilled to report in Section Improved Qt5 integration and work flows that the Chromium-based Falkon web browser can be hosted on Sculpt OS now. The collateral effects of this work are at least as valuable as the particular application: Improved work flows for porting large software projects, and covering many formerly hidden corner cases of the C and C++ runtimes. With Sculpt OS, the resilience of Genode in the event of failing graphics or input drivers came into focus. Section The GUI stack, restacked describes a complex surgery that puts the low-level GUI stack upside down, paving the ground for exciting features like swapping out or updating drivers on the fly without reboot. Also: Genode OS 20.08 Has Chromium Web Engine Running, Low-Level GUI Work
Stasiek Michalski wins the race for the openSUSE Board
The openSUSE Ad-hoc Board Election is now concluded. Stasiek Michalski has been elected to join the openSUSE Board. The complete result is as follows: Stasiek Michalski — 160 votes Pierre Böckmann — 70 votes 234 out of 510 eligible members have cast their vote in this election. We recorded 4 blank votes.
Review: BunsenLabs Linux Lithium
BunsenLabs Linux is a distribution offering a lightweight and easily customizable Openbox desktop. The BunsenLabs distribution is based on Debian's Stable branch which gives the project access to a vast collection of software packages. Bunsen's latest release is called Lithium (the project uses element names in place of version numbers) and is based on Debian 10 "Buster". Lithium now automatically updates the application menu when new software is installed and includes a range of Broadcom wireless drivers to help users get on-line. The distribution now ships with a dark theme by default and the project's welcome window script has been streamlined to get the system up and running faster. Bunsen should now work with Secure Boot systems. BunsenLabs is available in two builds. One is a 1.2GB ISO file for 64-bit (x86_64) computers while the other is a 651MB ISO for 32-bit systems. The second ISO is quite a bit smaller in order to allow it to fit on a CD. Booting from the project's install media brings up a menu asking if we would like to boot into a live desktop environment or launch the system installer. The live mode is available in three flavours (normal, failsafe, and running from RAM) while the installer can be launched in graphical or text mode. Taking the live option brings up a graphical desktop, powered by the Openbox window manager. Once we arrive at the desktop a welcome window appears. This window gives us a few quick tips on using desktop shortcut keys, provides us with the live environment's password, and tells us how to use the command line to change our keyboard's layout. We are also told we can quickly access the application menu by right-clicking on the desktop. Finally, we are told that to run the system installer we need to restart the computer and select an install option from the boot menu; the installer is not available through the live session.
Linux 5.9 RC3
You all know the drill by now - another week, another rc. A fair number of small fixes all over here, with a lot of noise spread out fairly evenly due to the "fallhtough" comment conversion. But while the fallthrough annotations are some fairly widespread background noise, we've got the usual driver fixes all over (gpu, usb, others). And architecture updates (arm64 stands out with both kvm fixes and DT updates, but there's some x86 and powerpc changes too) And misc changes elsewhere. On the whole it's been pretty calm for being rc3. This is actually one of the smaller rc3's we've had in recent releases, although that's likely at least partially the usual timing issue (ie no networking pull this past week). So go out and test. LinusAlso: Linux 5.9-rc3 Is A "Pretty Calm" Release
Recent comments
12 hours 50 min ago
19 hours 52 min ago
20 hours 25 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago