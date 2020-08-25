GNOME’s Sound Recorder App Has an Awesome New Look
Developer Kavan Mevada worked on modernising the audio recording utility as part of this year’s Google Summer of Code (GSoC). Now, with the code-minded sprint over, Mevada shares an update on the progress he’s made — and is all I can say is wow!
Sound Recorders legacy codebase was ditched in favour of a ground-up, modern rewrite. Complimenting the streamlined foundation is a newer, cleaner, and more responsive UI designed according to GNOME’s Human Interface Guidelines (HIG).
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 148 released
This is the official announcement for the release of IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 148 - an update I have personally been waiting for: We finally roll out replacing Maxmind's GeoIP database by our own improved implementation. As we have already pre-announced some time ago this side-project inside the IPFire Project is finally ready for prime time. It comes with a new implementation to build, organise and access a highly optimised database packages with loads of helpful data for our firewall engines, as well as our analytics to analyse where attacks against the firewall are originating from.
LXQt Review: A Lightweight, Extensible and Attractive Desktop Environment
Similarly to the w LXDE article, the user who should use LXQt is the user who is looking for the most performance out of the box at the expense of everything else. You may be on a system with limited RAM and CPU horsepower and looking to maximize your experience, or you may just value minimalism or simplicity over cohesion. Regardless, LXQt is a great choice. Now that you’ve learned about LXQt, make sure to check out some of our other Desktop Environment reviews, including GNOME, KDE, Cinnamon and Xfce.
Firefox 79 on Android - One step back, one step forward
If you ask me, do I have a magic bullet solution to the Firefox market share? No, of course not. You can't solve that by logic, because most people are illogical, and most people can barely count to ten. Mozilla seems to be trying to bring some of the vast pool of idiots to its side, but so far, its experiments have not yielded any satisfactory results. The whole Firefox 57 saga and whatnot, didn't work out. I told you so. But what Mozilla did do is alienate its hardcore users, the loyal veterans, the 1% who do not count. Only recently, I gave the company cautious praise for going back to its roots - Web designed around freedom and privacy (sort of). And now, they have undermined their own fragile platform once more. It's exhausting. Even depressing. This strategy is not winning anyone really, neither the plebes nor the geeks. That said, I intend to use Firefox as long as it exists, a decade or a century - if I exist that long. And I strongly recommend you do so, too. Because the alternative, a universe without a rival browser to the whole Chrome thingie, is a horrible one for people with triple-digit IQ. If you need convincing, just look at the "native sockets" API proposal or whatever. So, mobile, Android, Firefox 79. It's okay. It has some nice attributes, and overall, it's a decent enough browser. Given what's happened with Firefox Quantum onwards, at some point in time, we will get extra functionality (that we already had in old Firefox, but hey, modern ftw). So if you're willing to suffer a little for the time being, then it will be sort of okay in the end. You will have to contend with a more simplified and less efficient interface, plus fewer addons, side by side with reasonable privacy and speed. But don't fight it. There's no point. The old net is dead, and it's not coming back. Just be rich, move to a secluded island, and problem solved! There.
Android Leftovers
