Manjaro-Powered PinePhone Linux Phone Is Coming in September from $149

Linux

PINE64 and the Manjaro Community announced today that next Community Edition of the PinePhone Linux phone will be powered by the Arch Linux-based Manjaro operating system.

Starting at only $149 USD the Manjaro-powered PinePhone Linux phone will be available for pre-order in mid-September. An exact date has not yet been announced, but as soon as it is you’ll be the first to know.

Just like the PinePhone postmarketOS Community Edition announced two months ago, the Manjaro Community Edition of the PinePhone will also be available $199 USD hardware variant, called Convergence Package, which ships with 3GB RAM instead of 2GB RAM like the $149 variant and double the storage, 32GB eMM.

The Next PinePhone Community Edition Has Been Announced

  The Next PinePhone Community Edition Has Been Announced

    Pine64 has confirmed that the next iteration in the Linux phone’s ‘Community Edition’ series will come pre-loaded with the popular Arch-based Manjaro Linux distro.

    Much like the UBports powered model that went on sale in April, and the postmarketOS one in June, the PinePhone Manjaro Community Edition ships with an OS preinstalled on the internal storage. This means you don’t have to flash an OS yourself (which, given the open nature of the handset, isn’t exactly hard anyway).

  PinePhone Manjaro Community Edition coming soon for $149 and up (Linux smartphone)

    Most smartphones are designed to ship with a single operating system, usually Android or iOS. But the PinePhone is a smartphone designed to support a wide range of GNU/Linux distributions — so far there are 17 different operating systems listed on the PinePhone Software Releases wiki.

    But if you’d rather not have to load your own operating system, the folks at Pine64 have been partnering with developers to release “Community Edition” versions of the phone that ship with a specific distro pre-installed and include custom logos on the back cover, among other things.

Meet The New Manjaro Community Edition PinePhone

  Meet The New Manjaro Community Edition PinePhone, Starting At $149

    The short version: pre-orders for the brand new Manjaro Community Edition PinePhone should go live in mid-September, and fans of the Arch-based Linux distro have a lot to be enthusiastic about.

    “Manjaro has offered support for PINE64 devices since the very beginning and the PinePhone is no exception in this regard,” says Pine64’s Lucasz Erecinski. “There are currently three Manjaro PinePhone build variants (Lomiri, Phosh and Plasma Mobile) for users to try out - all available for download from Manjaro’s downloads repository.”

    The Manjaro team is designing a custom box for the new community edition, and of course the Manjaro logo will grace the back cover of the latest PinePhone (see photo, above).

  The Next PinePhone Community Edition Will Feature Manjaro Linux

    After launching the two Community Edition (CE) of Linux-based PinePhone with Ubuntu Touch and postmarketOS, PINE64 has announced that the next PinePhone CE will officially feature Arch Linux-based Manjaro operating system by default.

    Just like PinePhone postmarketOS CE, Manjaro Community Edition will also come in two hardware variants: Regular and Convergence Package, along with the same PCB (Printed Circuit Board) version 1.2.

