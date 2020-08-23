Escuelas Linux 6.10 Released with LibreOffice 7.0, Linux Kernel 5.8, and Jitsi Meet App
The Escuelas Linux developer informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability of Escuelas Linux 6.10, a new important update to this Ubuntu/Bodhi Linux-based educational oriented distribution.
Escuelas Linux 6.10 comes about three months after Escuelas Linux 6.9 and it’s the first release to utilize the latest Linux 5.8 kernel series, which brings better hardware support. Therefore, Escuelas Linux should now run on newer hardware or work better on existing systems.
While Escuelas Linux 6.9 introduced the Zoom app for video conferencing, the new release includes another video conferencing app, namely the desktop version of Jitsi Meet, a free and open-source online video conferencing and instant messaging app to help you during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 958 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Debian Report From Current and Past DPL, Sparky Developers
Puddletag Audio Tagger 2.0.1 Released with Python 3 Port
Puddletag audio tag editor 2.0.1 was released 2 days ago with official Python 3 and PyQt5 support. Since Ubuntu 20.04 dropped Qt4 and old Python 2 libraries, Puddletag 1.2 as well was removed from Ubuntu universe repository. The Python 3 & PyQt5 branch was started a few months ago by sandrotosi. Now it’s finally merged into Puddletag 2.0.1.
GNOME’s Sound Recorder App Has an Awesome New Look
Avid users of the GNOME Sound Recorder application will be pleased to hear that the tool has finally received some overdue attention. Developer Kavan Mevada worked on modernising the audio recording utility as part of this year’s Google Summer of Code (GSoC). Now, with the code-minded sprint over, Mevada shares an update on the progress he’s made — and is all I can say is wow! Sound Recorders legacy codebase was ditched in favour of a ground-up, modern rewrite. Complimenting the streamlined foundation is a newer, cleaner, and more responsive UI designed according to GNOME’s Human Interface Guidelines (HIG).
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 21 min ago
1 hour 35 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
2 hours 41 min ago
2 hours 42 min ago
5 hours 27 min ago
5 hours 32 min ago
6 hours 12 min ago
6 hours 19 min ago