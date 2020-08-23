LXD 4.5 has been released
The LXD team is very excited to announce the release of LXD 4.5!
This is another pretty busy release for LXD with the main highlight no doubt being the addition of OVN to our networking options.
On top of that, we have some welcome improvements to our container support with both the bpf syscall interception and the new allocation logic for pts devices.
And lastly, good improvements to clustering and to security with the improved remote storage work and the new AppArmor profiles.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 873 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Debian Report From Current and Past DPL, Sparky Developers
Puddletag Audio Tagger 2.0.1 Released with Python 3 Port
Puddletag audio tag editor 2.0.1 was released 2 days ago with official Python 3 and PyQt5 support. Since Ubuntu 20.04 dropped Qt4 and old Python 2 libraries, Puddletag 1.2 as well was removed from Ubuntu universe repository. The Python 3 & PyQt5 branch was started a few months ago by sandrotosi. Now it’s finally merged into Puddletag 2.0.1.
GNOME’s Sound Recorder App Has an Awesome New Look
Avid users of the GNOME Sound Recorder application will be pleased to hear that the tool has finally received some overdue attention. Developer Kavan Mevada worked on modernising the audio recording utility as part of this year’s Google Summer of Code (GSoC). Now, with the code-minded sprint over, Mevada shares an update on the progress he’s made — and is all I can say is wow! Sound Recorders legacy codebase was ditched in favour of a ground-up, modern rewrite. Complimenting the streamlined foundation is a newer, cleaner, and more responsive UI designed according to GNOME’s Human Interface Guidelines (HIG).
LXD 4.5 released
LXD 4.5 released