Debian Report From Current and Past DPL, Sparky Developers
Chris Lamb: Free software activities in August 2020
Jonathan Carter: Free Software Activities for 2020-08
The metamorphosis of Loopy Loop
Between 28 and 31 May this year, we set out to create our first ever online MiniDebConf for Debian. Many people have been meaning to do something similar for a long time, but it just didn’t work out yet. With many of us being in lock down due to COVID-19, and with the strong possibility looming that DebConf20 might have had to become an online event, we rushed towards organising the first ever Online MiniDebConf and put together some form of usable video stack for it.
I could go into all kinds of details on the above, but this post is about a bug that lead to a pretty nifty feature for DebConf20. The tool that we use to capture Jitsi calls is called Jibri (Jitsi Broadcasting Infrustructure). It had a bug (well, bug for us, but it’s an upstream feature) where Jibri would hang up after 30s of complete silence, because it would assume that the call has ended and that the worker can be freed up again. This would result in the stream being ended at the end of every talk, so before the next talk, someone would have to remember to press play again in their media player or on the video player on the stream page. Hrmph.
Sparky news 2020/08
The 8th monthly report of 2020 of the Sparky project:
• Sparky 2020.08 of the rolling line released
• Sparky 2020.08 Special Editions released
• Linux kernel updated up to version 5.8.5 & 5.9-rc2
• added to repos: Warpinator, Gmail Desktop, Joplin, Gis Weather
There is an issue in the Advanced Installed which generates broken fstab in the latest rolling iso images, so all of them have to be updated. No problem if you installed Sparky using Calamares.
today's howtos
Puddletag Audio Tagger 2.0.1 Released with Python 3 Port
Puddletag audio tag editor 2.0.1 was released 2 days ago with official Python 3 and PyQt5 support. Since Ubuntu 20.04 dropped Qt4 and old Python 2 libraries, Puddletag 1.2 as well was removed from Ubuntu universe repository. The Python 3 & PyQt5 branch was started a few months ago by sandrotosi. Now it’s finally merged into Puddletag 2.0.1.
GNOME’s Sound Recorder App Has an Awesome New Look
Avid users of the GNOME Sound Recorder application will be pleased to hear that the tool has finally received some overdue attention. Developer Kavan Mevada worked on modernising the audio recording utility as part of this year’s Google Summer of Code (GSoC). Now, with the code-minded sprint over, Mevada shares an update on the progress he’s made — and is all I can say is wow! Sound Recorders legacy codebase was ditched in favour of a ground-up, modern rewrite. Complimenting the streamlined foundation is a newer, cleaner, and more responsive UI designed according to GNOME’s Human Interface Guidelines (HIG).
