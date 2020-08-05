Python Programming
-
PyDev of the Week: Connor Ferster
This week we welcome Connor Ferster as our PyDev of the Week! Connor is the author of handcalcs which was recently featured on the PythonBytes Podcast.
-
Remove Element from an Array in Python
This tutorial will go through some common ways for removing elements from Python arrays. Here's
-
"CodersLegacy": PySide vs PyQt | Understanding the difference
Once people get to know about both PySide and PyQt, due to their similarities, people have a hard time picking one over the other. Here in this “PySide vs PyQt” article we’ll examine both libraries from multiple angles and attempt to come to a conclusion.
The reason why we are comparing these two libraries is because both of them are Python bindings of the same GUI framework Qt. We’re here to compare both these bindings.
We’ll start off with PyQt first as it’s the more poplar library and was released (officially) before PySide.
-
How to Deploy Your Open Source Package to PyPI
I built a small PyBitesTips class to consume our Python tips from the command line. The code (project) is here
Speaking of tips, here are some cool things I learned / re-used: - Make a class callable using the __call__ dunder (magic) method. - Use namedtuples and instantiate them with ** keyword args: [Tip(**tip) for tip in resp.json()] - Use paging of results with pydoc.pager. - Break down output creation and printing in different methods (and helpers) which made testing the code easier.
-
Automated Browser Testing with Opera and Selenium in Python
When it comes to cross browser testing, we tend to focus on executing test cases for bigwigs like Google Chrome, Firefox, or Safari. What about the other browsers? What about Opera? Opera may not be your default browser, but it still is a popular web browser in the market and is especially loved in areas that don’t have high-speed Internet. This is because Opera performs quite well even at slow internet speeds. Owing to this, Opera has a market share of around 2.17% globally from July 2019 – July 2020 as per GS StatCounter. 2.17% may look like a small fraction, but we are referring to global statistics, meaning 2.17% of all the internet users. This could turn up to be a considerable number of leads for your business.
-
Python 3 Installation & Setup Guide
Installing or updating Python on your computer is the first step to becoming a Python programmer. There are a multitude of installation methods: you can download official Python distributions from Python.org, install from a package manager, and even install specialized distributions for scientific computing, Internet of Things, and embedded systems.
-
No Module Named Numpy
-
New course: Testing your Python programs with pytest
My first job was at a company that wrote software for hospitals. As you can imagine, our work needed to be really reliable — so we had an entire team dedicated to quality assurance (QA). Their job was to run our software for months at a time, given many different inputs, and to make sure that it didn’t cause trouble. I can tell you that the head of QA was the most feared person in my department. And yet, we all knew that his job was of utmost importance. If it weren’t for him, buggy software could go out the door, with catastrophic effects for people being treated in hospitals around the world.
More than 25 years have passed since I had that job. And while not every program directly affects people’s lives, there’s no doubt that software is hugely influential. Buggy programs can not only hurt people, but lose money, destroy documents, give incorrect projections, and use up valuable resources.
-
Python Monthly August 2020
Being a Python developer is a fantastic career option. Python is now the most popular language with lots of growing job demand (especially in the fields of Web, Data Science and Machine Learning). You have many job opportunities, you can work around the world, and you get to solve hard problems. One thing that is hard, however, is staying up to date with the constantly evolving ecosystem. You want to be a top-performing python developer, coder, programmer, software developer, but you don’t have time to select from hundreds of articles, videos and podcasts each day.
-
Montreal Python User Group: Quadratic Judo Code Sprint
For the whole month of September, we code together on free and open source software in Python. Our effort will be centered on two projects: * French translation of the official Python documentation; * Voluntaria, a Django portal to help non-profits synchronize the effort of their volunteers.
We have a wide range of tasks for both projects, ranging from easy to very advanced. We promise you a detailed overview of the tasks as well as an introduction to the mentors on the sprint opening night on Monday August 31st at 5:30pm. After the initial meeting, we stay in touch on the Montréal-Python Slack and with one sync-up meeting every Monday evening. The results of the sprint are going to be during Montréal-Python #80 (Pedal Kayak) on September 28, 2020.
-
How to Transcribe Speech Recordings into Text with Python
When you have a recording where one or more people are talking, it's useful to have a highly accurate and automated way to extract the spoken words into text. Once you have the text, you can use it for further analysis or as an accessibility feature.
In this tutorial, we'll use a high accuracy speech-to-text web application programming interface called AssemblyAI to extract text from an MP3 recording (many other formats are supported as well).
-
Catalin George Festila: Python 3.8.5 : Testing with openpyxl - parts 002 .
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: GSoC Weekly Blog #7
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: From console.log to GSoC 2020
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-in #13
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Outro
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Final Work Report - Last Weekly Check-in
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: All Done!
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Final Week Check-in
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Final Blog Post
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: GSoC: Week #14
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 904 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Pushing pixels to your Chromebook
Having a comprehensive and accelerated graphics stack is essential in today's world. But where would we be without one, or how do we as developers handle the lack or instability of drivers during very early hardware bring up? Simple - we use drivers which do all the rendering via the CPU. An interesting fact is that during the dawn of 3D graphics CPU rendering was not uncommon. With time, GPU devices became more popular, powerful and cheaper. Thus CPU (software) rendering, is not so wide spread these days and mainly used as a fallback. Within this article, we'll provide a high-level introduction of the Linux graphics stack, how it is used within ChromeOS and the work done to improve software rendering (while simultaneously improving GPU rendering, by reducing the boilerplate needed in applications).
Postfix vs. Sendmail
Postfix and Sendmail are in the same category of Mail Transfer Agents. When selecting the MTA (Mail Transfer Agent) for your system, to choose the best option that meets your needs, you must consider a few important features, such as performance, security, documentation, and feasibility.
Servers Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 10 min ago
1 hour 13 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 25 min ago
5 hours 27 min ago
5 hours 30 min ago
5 hours 32 min ago
8 hours 16 min ago
8 hours 21 min ago