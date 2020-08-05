Language Selection

Kernel: File-Systems, CPU Architecture Landscape For 2030, Raspberry Pi 4

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 31st of August 2020 11:41:00 PM
Linux
Hardware
  • Linux Receiving Generic Casefolding Implementation For File-Systems

    In making for easier code re-use among file-systems and allowing a unified implementation to focus on a single code-base for optimizations moving forward, a generic case-folding implementation for Linux file-systems is being prepared for mainline.

    EXT4 and F2FS have both supported optional UTF-8 based case-folding support for file/folder names on a per-folder basis going back a year. To date the file-systems have relied upon similar albeit copied implementations of the code while now it's being spun into a generic implementation that can be easily shared between file-systems. Besides avoiding code duplication for UTF8 case-folding, this standardization makes it more easy to optimize it moving forward without having to port any optimizations to the different file-system implementations. The code in its current form should be functionally equivalent to the existing per-filesystem code.

  • A Kernel Maintainer's Prediction On The CPU Architecture Landscape For 2030

    In addition to talking about code/hardware obsolescence from the Linux kernel, prominent upstream Linux kernel developer Arnd Bermann also presented at last week's Linux Plumbers Conference on the current SoC landscape and sharing his predictions for ten years down the road.

    Bergmann gave a talk in addition to the obsolescence one on the "SoC support lifecycle in the kernel" when talking about changes in SoC/CPU architectures and how that has evolved over time and the Linux kernel embracing the changes while also identifying code that has reached the end of its useful life.

  • Linux Patch Proposed To Double Raspberry Pi 4 Transfer Speed To eMMC/SD Storage

    Manjaro Linux developer Tobias Schramm brought to light that only single data rate mode is currently being used for micro SD cards and eMMC storage with Raspberry Pi 4 Model B SBCs. But with a two line kernel patch, the double data rate mode can be enabled.

    Tobias sent out on the kernel mailing list that both micro SD and eMMC with the Raspberry Pi 4 is running in single data rate mode only. However, the controller and the board circuitry appear to support the double data rate (DDR) mode just fine. He added that he even checked on the signal integrity on the data lines for the micro SD card slot and didn't find any issues.

today's howtos

Pushing pixels to your Chromebook

Having a comprehensive and accelerated graphics stack is essential in today's world. But where would we be without one, or how do we as developers handle the lack or instability of drivers during very early hardware bring up? Simple - we use drivers which do all the rendering via the CPU. An interesting fact is that during the dawn of 3D graphics CPU rendering was not uncommon. With time, GPU devices became more popular, powerful and cheaper. Thus CPU (software) rendering, is not so wide spread these days and mainly used as a fallback. Within this article, we'll provide a high-level introduction of the Linux graphics stack, how it is used within ChromeOS and the work done to improve software rendering (while simultaneously improving GPU rendering, by reducing the boilerplate needed in applications). Read more

Postfix vs. Sendmail

Postfix and Sendmail are in the same category of Mail Transfer Agents. When selecting the MTA (Mail Transfer Agent) for your system, to choose the best option that meets your needs, you must consider a few important features, such as performance, security, documentation, and feasibility. Read more

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Forces Reckoning with Cloud Costs

    While cloud applications are both more accessible and more resilient than on-premises applications, the cost of migrating applications to the cloud is substantial. In the wake of the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic, there’s naturally now a lot more focus on those costs. To help IT organizations better assess those costs, the Linux Foundation has launched the FinOps Foundation, a consortium dedicated to identifying best practices to rein in IT costs.

  • Announcing the General Availability of Bottlerocket, an open source Linux distribution built to run containers

    As our customers increasingly adopt containers to run their workloads, we saw a need for a Linux distribution designed from the ground up to run containers with a focus on security, operations, and manageability at scale. Customers needed an operating system that would give them the ability to manage thousands of hosts running containers with automation. Meet Bottlerocket, a new open source Linux distribution that is built to run containers. 

  • KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2020

    This year I managed to partecipate to KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2020. As you can imagine, the conference did not happen in real life, but it was converted to an online conference. More virtual conferences I attend to, more I understand the limits and the advantages of them compared to real conferences. In this particular conference, I realized that one of the biggest problems I have with virtual conferences is that, during the conference, the conference events and talks add to your usual events and meetings, making it impossible to follow all events you wanted to follow.

  • Increasing the Kubernetes Support Window to One Year

    Starting with Kubernetes 1.19, the support window for Kubernetes versions will increase from 9 months to one year. The longer support window is intended to allow organizations to perform major upgrades at a time of the year that works the best for them. This is a big change. For many years, the Kubernetes project has delivered a new minor release (e.g.: 1.13 or 1.14) every 3 months. The project provides bugfix support via patch releases (e.g.: 1.13.Y) for three parallel branches of the codebase. Combined, this led to each minor release (e.g.: 1.13) having a patch release stream of support for approximately 9 months. In the end, a cluster operator had to upgrade at least every 9 months to remain supported. A survey conducted in early 2019 by the WG LTS showed that a significant subset of Kubernetes end-users fail to upgrade within the 9-month support period.

  • Introducing IDE support for Apache Camel K Modeline

    Apache Camel K is a lightweight integration framework built on Apache Camel that runs natively on Kubernetes. Camel K is designed explicitly for serverless and microservices architectures and allows you to run an integration written in Camel DSL on your cloud. Since Apache Camel K 1.0.0, it has been possible to specify the configuration options for starting an integration route using Apache Camel K Modeline. Just place a single comment line, // camel-k:, at the top of your config file. Using this method allows you to specify a relatively complex integration project in a single file. Until now, you could only access these configuration options through the command line. In this article, I introduce the new IDE support for Apache Camel K’s Modeline configuration.

  • 10 Years of OpenStack – Shane Wang at Intel

    Storytelling is one of the most powerful means to influence, teach, and inspire the people around us. To celebrate OpenStack’s 10th anniversary, we are spotlighting stories from the individuals in various roles from the community who have helped to make OpenStack and the global Open Infrastructure community successful.

