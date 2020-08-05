As GSoC Concludes, Many Reports From Coreboot, KDE and GNOME
[GSoC] Address Sanitizer, Wrap-up
Hello everyone. The coding period for GSoC 2020 is now officially over and it’s time for the final evaluation. I’ll use this blog post to summarize the project details, illustrate the instructions to use ASan, and discuss some ideas on what can be done further to enhance this feature.
[GSoC] libgfxinit: Add support for Bay Trail
Hello everyone. I’ve been working on adding Bay Trail support to libgfxinit as a GSoC project. Yes, as I don’t usually talk much outside of IRC and Gerrit, I would imagine this post would come up as a surprise to most people. Despite the journey being way more difficult than initially foreseen, I eventually managed to get most of what I could test on Bay Trail working, with next to no spaghetti-looking code.
The commits adding Bay Trail support to libgfxinit and integration with coreboot can be retrieved with this Gerrit query. Additionally, the coreboot port for the Asrock Q1900M mainboard used for testing can be found on this Gerrit change.
Cantor - GSoC2020 final post
this is the sixth and the final post about the progress in my GSoC project. I want to present an overview of what was done in the last couple of days and to also provde the overall summary of the project.
The last phase of my project was about but fixing. There were several bugs reported earlier already and I selected seven bug to be fixed as part of my GSoC project. Those bugs are the most important ones and addressing those issues perfectly fits into the overall idea of my project to improve the usability of Cantor. Out of those 7 bugs, four were resolved. More on this below.
The first bug was about the tabulation behaviour. The tabulation in Cantor worked always as the auto-completion, also even if there was no need for the auto-completion, for example in the beginnig of the line. Now it works better. If the auto-completion logic says there are completion results, the tabulation works as the completion but if there're no completion results, the tabulation works as expected and the cursor is moved forward. Also, backward tabulation with Shift+Tab has been added and the multi-line tabulation is now supported, too.
MyPaint Brush Engine Phase #3 Report
Today is the last day of google summer of code 2020.
Delete the QQmlApplicationEngine? [Ed: This is not GSoC]
KClock is the default clock/alarm app for plasma mobile. It needs to run in background all time otherwise the we can’t ring alarm for you and you may wake up late. The problem is you’ll also want a front end UI to add/remove alarms. And that’s exactly the problem we faced.
On x86_64 platform, KClock consumes 48 MiB private memory and 95 MiB shared memory. While on ARM this would be lower but not too much. We decide that for an app that merely remember when to ring alarm, this is unacceptable. So at first, we skipped QQmlApplicatoinEngine construction if you pass --daemon flag on launch. This effectly disables the UI creation and we managed to archieve 6.6 MiB memory usage.
But we’ll have to consruct UI when user decide that he/she/they would like to bring up the front end. And when the last window closed, the memory allocated for UI isn’t freed. You don’t want to lose 40 MiB of ram just to open clock once, do you? Naturally, we want to destroy the QQmlApplicationEngine once last window closed.
Mahmoud Khalil: GSoC Final Report of GNOME gitg Work
Hi everyone, GSoC is coming to an end, and I’d like to present you with all the changes I’ve made so far on gitg.
I’ve learnt a lot while working on gitg, it’s really well-structured with a great architecture design. I didn’t have to refactor that much of code while extending it’s functionality, and I was amazed by how well-written and extendible it was.
Where to next!, GSoC 2020 final Report
It has been 4 months since my acceptance in the GSoC program, it is really true, time flies when you’re having fun. Google Summer of Code was one of the good experiences I’ve had. I basically didn’t have any knowledge about the open source world, but it helped me get started into knowing more about it and start contributing to those awesome communities like GNOME and EteSync. I am really glade with the experience I’ve gained and the people I knew along the journey.
Jose Francisco Lorenzo-Hernandez: Project Summary
Welcome to last project post!
Following GSoC Work Product Submission Guide (https://developers.google.com/open-source/gsoc/help/work-product) I wrote the following post to summarize the work done on GSoC ’20 on gnome-battery-bench project.
Clarissa Borges: GSoC final report!
My project consisted of building a UI library for the GNOME web ecosystem. GNOME has many websites (gnome.org, extensions.gnome.org, discourse.gnome.org, planet.gnome.org, developer.gnome.org, surveys.gnome.org and many others, but, currently, they don’t have a consistent design between each other.
Chinmay Gurjar: GSoC Final Report
I’ve been working on Music for the past three months, adding support for remote sources. The work included adding support for dLeyna and DMAP source for Music.
Abhishek Kumar Singh: Google Summer Of Code 2020 Final Report
During this summer I improved Pitivi’s Media Library. The work included both refactoring and adding new functionalities. My proposal has a detailed roadmap on the goals I set to achieve during this summer.
