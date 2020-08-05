Audiocasts/Shows: Diskonaut, Late Night Linux, This Week in Linux (TWIL) and GNU World Order
Check Out Diskonaut The Terminal Disk Space Explorer
Have you ever wanted to visualize the size of your various folders from your terminal well with the help of diskonaut you can do that as well as freeing up disk space and do some basic disk management, obviously this isn't the most productive tool but sometimes style is a bit more important than functionality in linux applications.
Late Night Linux – Episode 97
Bad news for Mozilla, divided opinion on modular phones, AI takes over aviation, whether Canonical is on the right path, and plenty of great developments in KDE Korner.
This Week in Linux 115: Linux Birthday, Fedora 33 BTRFS, Firefox 80, openSUSE Jump & More
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’ll celebrate the first of 3 birthdays for the Linux kernel. Mozilla announced a new release of Firefox with Firefox 80. Fedora 33 is switching to BTRFS and they are having a Testing Week for those wanting to help.
GNU World Order 369
The final binaries in **linuxdoc-tools**, most notably **sgmldiff** and **xmlto**.
today's howtos
Pushing pixels to your Chromebook
Having a comprehensive and accelerated graphics stack is essential in today's world. But where would we be without one, or how do we as developers handle the lack or instability of drivers during very early hardware bring up? Simple - we use drivers which do all the rendering via the CPU. An interesting fact is that during the dawn of 3D graphics CPU rendering was not uncommon. With time, GPU devices became more popular, powerful and cheaper. Thus CPU (software) rendering, is not so wide spread these days and mainly used as a fallback. Within this article, we'll provide a high-level introduction of the Linux graphics stack, how it is used within ChromeOS and the work done to improve software rendering (while simultaneously improving GPU rendering, by reducing the boilerplate needed in applications).
Postfix vs. Sendmail
Postfix and Sendmail are in the same category of Mail Transfer Agents. When selecting the MTA (Mail Transfer Agent) for your system, to choose the best option that meets your needs, you must consider a few important features, such as performance, security, documentation, and feasibility.
