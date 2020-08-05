Security Leftovers
Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (bacula, bind9, freerdp, libvncserver, lilypond, mupdf, ndpi, openexr, php-horde, php-horde-core, php-horde-gollem, php-horde-kronolith, ros-actionlib, thunderbird, and xorg-server), Fedora (golang-github-ulikunitz-xz and qt), Gentoo (bind, chrony, ghostscript-gpl, kleopatra, openjdk, and targetcli-fb), Mageia (ark, evolution-data-server, fossil, kernel, kernel-linus, and thunderbird), openSUSE (apache2, graphviz, grub2, inn, librepo, and xorg-x11-server), Oracle (firefox), and Red Hat (git).
Microsoft, Oracle, and Google top list of companies with most vulnerabilities disclosed in Q2
The number of vulnerabilities being disclosed by major technology companies is returning to normal levels after a lower-than-usual first quarter, due in no small part to the disruption from the coronavirus pandemic.
X-XSS-Protection – Secure Apache from Cross-Site Scripting
Cross-Site Scripting (Also known as XSS) is a client-side attack by injecting malicious scripts to the web application. After that your application will be the carrier of the malicious scripts to reach the other users browser. In that case, the other user’s browser will understand the malicious scripts served from a trusted sources and will execute the script
Notes From the Chaos Communication Camp
The Chaos Communication Camp happens every four years. The trouble is, every four years its attendance seems to double. This year the group that organizes the camp, the Chaos Computer Club, is struggling to accommodate 4,500 camping hackers.
The camp is being held in the German countryside at the site of a large 19th-century factory that once supplied Berlin with its terracotta roof tiles. I make it there by train and local bus on the second day of the event, and late that night pitch a tent in the middle of a spectacular lightning storm. The electrical grid that snakes through every part of the camp’s 20 odd acres withstands the deluge of water: There are no fires or electrocutions. Only the inside of my tent gets wet; there’s a vent at the top I can’t find the cover for.
today's howtos
Pushing pixels to your Chromebook
Having a comprehensive and accelerated graphics stack is essential in today's world. But where would we be without one, or how do we as developers handle the lack or instability of drivers during very early hardware bring up? Simple - we use drivers which do all the rendering via the CPU. An interesting fact is that during the dawn of 3D graphics CPU rendering was not uncommon. With time, GPU devices became more popular, powerful and cheaper. Thus CPU (software) rendering, is not so wide spread these days and mainly used as a fallback. Within this article, we'll provide a high-level introduction of the Linux graphics stack, how it is used within ChromeOS and the work done to improve software rendering (while simultaneously improving GPU rendering, by reducing the boilerplate needed in applications).
Postfix vs. Sendmail
Postfix and Sendmail are in the same category of Mail Transfer Agents. When selecting the MTA (Mail Transfer Agent) for your system, to choose the best option that meets your needs, you must consider a few important features, such as performance, security, documentation, and feasibility.
Servers Leftovers
