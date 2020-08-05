Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 1st of September 2020 01:49:52 AM Filed under
Misc

  • Intel Still Working To Tune Linux Power Efficiency For CPU Power-Sharing Scenarios

    Going back to earlier this year has been work on an "adaptive" mode for P-State to improve GPU bound efficiency when the CPU is forced to share a power/thermal budget with other components like onboard graphics. That work is still advancing and an update was provided on it last week. 

    This work has been under investigation and development for a number of months now for cases where ramping up the CPU frequency in an effort to improve performance may not be as beneficial as remaining in a lower power state so the onboard graphics can enjoy more thermal/power capacity. In some cases this tuning can improve performance by around 15% and with very significant performance per Watt advantages. 

  • Proposed rules to protect bulk power grid from foreign targeting raise concerns

    Under the executive order, the secretary of Energy was tasked with creating a list of “pre-qualified” vendors that U.S. companies can work with, along with identifying which equipment currently in use in the power system poses a security risk and should be replaced.

  • HTML Email ought to be considered harmful

    Some people make fun of my plain-text emails, but really, I think it’s time we re-consider our desire for colours, hyperlinks and inline images in email messages, especially for those who use web-based email clients as their primary email interface.

    The problem basically boils down to this: HTML gives too much opportunity for mischief by a malicious party. In most cases, HTML isn’t even necessary to convey the information required. Tables are about the only real “feature” that is hard to replicate in plain text, for everything else there’s reasonable de-facto standards already in existence.

  • Coherent Open Source Licensing

    Coherent Open Source preserves the Open Source Definition, and promotes the use of a minimal set of three licenses, which can satisfy most business purposes.

  • GStreamer 1.18 supports the Universal Windows Platform

    The most important next step is to upstream as many of the GLib patches we worked on as possible, and then spend time porting a bunch of GLib APIs that we currently stub out when building for UWP.

    Other than that, enabling gst-libav is also an interesting task since it will allow apps to use FFmpeg software codecs in their gstreamer UWP app. People should use the hardware accelerated d3d11 decoders and mediafoundation encoders for optimal power consumption and performance, but sometimes it's not possible because codec support is very device-dependent.

  • Firebird ODBC documentation (English and German) is migrated to AsciiDoc

    Firebird ODBC documentation (English and German) is migrated to AsciiDoc

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 646

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 646 for the week of August 23 – 29, 2020.

  • Linux Weekly Roundup #93

    Welcome to the 93rd release of our Linux Roundup! We had a full week of Linux Releases which is truly exciting!

    Bluestar Linux 5.8.3, ExTiX 20.9, Absolute 20200827, Nitrux 2020.08.28 was released this week!

    Have a great week and please stay safe and careful.

  • Molly de Blanc: Friends of GNOME Update August 2020

    We’re going to be doing some rebranding soon, including looking for a new name. Our goal is to cover news and activities from the GNOME Foundation, as well as linking out to interesting GNOME news. Feel free to contact us with any name ideas you may have!

today's howtos

Pushing pixels to your Chromebook

Having a comprehensive and accelerated graphics stack is essential in today's world. But where would we be without one, or how do we as developers handle the lack or instability of drivers during very early hardware bring up? Simple - we use drivers which do all the rendering via the CPU. An interesting fact is that during the dawn of 3D graphics CPU rendering was not uncommon. With time, GPU devices became more popular, powerful and cheaper. Thus CPU (software) rendering, is not so wide spread these days and mainly used as a fallback. Within this article, we'll provide a high-level introduction of the Linux graphics stack, how it is used within ChromeOS and the work done to improve software rendering (while simultaneously improving GPU rendering, by reducing the boilerplate needed in applications). Read more

Postfix vs. Sendmail

Postfix and Sendmail are in the same category of Mail Transfer Agents. When selecting the MTA (Mail Transfer Agent) for your system, to choose the best option that meets your needs, you must consider a few important features, such as performance, security, documentation, and feasibility. Read more

Servers Leftovers

           
  • COVID-19 Pandemic Forces Reckoning with Cloud Costs

    While cloud applications are both more accessible and more resilient than on-premises applications, the cost of migrating applications to the cloud is substantial. In the wake of the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic, there’s naturally now a lot more focus on those costs. To help IT organizations better assess those costs, the Linux Foundation has launched the FinOps Foundation, a consortium dedicated to identifying best practices to rein in IT costs.

    •        
  • Announcing the General Availability of Bottlerocket, an open source Linux distribution built to run containers

    As our customers increasingly adopt containers to run their workloads, we saw a need for a Linux distribution designed from the ground up to run containers with a focus on security, operations, and manageability at scale. Customers needed an operating system that would give them the ability to manage thousands of hosts running containers with automation. Meet Bottlerocket, a new open source Linux distribution that is built to run containers. 

    •         
  • KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2020

    This year I managed to partecipate to KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2020. As you can imagine, the conference did not happen in real life, but it was converted to an online conference. More virtual conferences I attend to, more I understand the limits and the advantages of them compared to real conferences. In this particular conference, I realized that one of the biggest problems I have with virtual conferences is that, during the conference, the conference events and talks add to your usual events and meetings, making it impossible to follow all events you wanted to follow.

    •        
  • Increasing the Kubernetes Support Window to One Year

    Starting with Kubernetes 1.19, the support window for Kubernetes versions will increase from 9 months to one year. The longer support window is intended to allow organizations to perform major upgrades at a time of the year that works the best for them. This is a big change. For many years, the Kubernetes project has delivered a new minor release (e.g.: 1.13 or 1.14) every 3 months. The project provides bugfix support via patch releases (e.g.: 1.13.Y) for three parallel branches of the codebase. Combined, this led to each minor release (e.g.: 1.13) having a patch release stream of support for approximately 9 months. In the end, a cluster operator had to upgrade at least every 9 months to remain supported. A survey conducted in early 2019 by the WG LTS showed that a significant subset of Kubernetes end-users fail to upgrade within the 9-month support period.

  • Introducing IDE support for Apache Camel K Modeline

    Apache Camel K is a lightweight integration framework built on Apache Camel that runs natively on Kubernetes. Camel K is designed explicitly for serverless and microservices architectures and allows you to run an integration written in Camel DSL on your cloud. Since Apache Camel K 1.0.0, it has been possible to specify the configuration options for starting an integration route using Apache Camel K Modeline. Just place a single comment line, // camel-k:, at the top of your config file. Using this method allows you to specify a relatively complex integration project in a single file. Until now, you could only access these configuration options through the command line. In this article, I introduce the new IDE support for Apache Camel K’s Modeline configuration.

  • 10 Years of OpenStack – Shane Wang at Intel

    Storytelling is one of the most powerful means to influence, teach, and inspire the people around us. To celebrate OpenStack’s 10th anniversary, we are spotlighting stories from the individuals in various roles from the community who have helped to make OpenStack and the global Open Infrastructure community successful.

