Garuda Linux, a user-friendly and gaming oriented GNU/Linux distribution based on Arch Linux, has a new ISO release that brings various improvements, new features, and updated components. New features in this release include a revamped Welcome app with support for Adguard DNS, a new option for switching the GDM (GNOME Display Manager) login screen to Wayland, a new option to enable the HiDPI mode for 4K screens, as well as support for enabling and disabling the guest account. The Network Assistant app has been improved as well in Garuda Linux 200831 and it now features buttons for restarting the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, and supports detection of NetworkManager or Connman backends to allow you to start the networking service.

Programming Leftovers LLVM Merges Machine Function Splitter For ~32% Reduction In TLB Misses At the beginning of August we reported on Google engineers proposing the Machine Function Splitter to LLVM as a means of making binaries up to a few percent faster thanks to this code generation optimization pass for splitting code functions into hot and cold portions. That work has now been merged into LLVM 12.0 with very promising results. The LLVM Machine Function Splitter was merged prior to the weekend into the Git code-base for what will be LLVM 12.0 early next year. Making use of this optimization pass ensures the hot code paths are loaded into the CPU cache while keeping the cold code paths at lower priority for the cache.

Is It Time To Overhaul The GNU Dynamic Linker? At the GNU Tools Track during this week's Linux Plumbers Conference was an interesting talk by Red Hat's Ben Woodard. He shares his perspective on how the GNU dynamic linker (ld.so) could be ripe for an overhaul in the 2020's. Given the stature today of Linux and the Unix wars being over, Woodard expresses his views on it could be time to overhaul the dynamic linker/loader and make it much more fitted for today's worlds. Possible areas for improvement include more robust linking, faster linking, and new performance and debugging angles. Among his "crazy ideas" would be experimenting with an ABI-aware loader, tool interface registration with the loader, an early fork in the loader for introducing new behavior, a modular library requirement solver, and more.

Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppSMC 0.2.2: Small updates A new release 0.2.2 of the RcppSMC package arrived on CRAN earlier today (and once again as a very quick pretest-publish within minutes of submission). RcppSMC provides Rcpp-based bindings to R for the Sequential Monte Carlo Template Classes (SMCTC) by Adam Johansen described in his JSS article. Sequential Monte Carlo is also referred to as Particle Filter in some contexts. This releases contains two fixes from a while back that had not been released, a CRAN-requested update plus a few more minor polishes to make it pass R CMD check --as-cran as nicely as usual.

Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppCCTZ 0.2.9: API Header Added RcppCCTZ uses Rcpp to bring CCTZ to R. CCTZ is a C++ library for translating between absolute and civil times using the rules of a time zone. In fact, it is two libraries. One for dealing with civil time: human-readable dates and times, and one for converting between between absolute and civil times via time zones. And while CCTZ is made by Google(rs), it is not an official Google product. The RcppCCTZ page has a few usage examples and details.

GSoC wrap-up - Implementing WebGPU in Servo Hello everyone! I am Kunal(@kunalmohan), an undergrad student at Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, India. As a part of Google Summer of Code(GSoC) 2020, I worked on implementing WebGPU in Servo under the mentorship of Mr. Dzmitry Malyshau(@kvark). I devoted the past 3 months working on ways to bring the API to fruition in Servo, so that Servo is able to run the existing examples and pass the Conformance Test Suite(CTS). This is going to be a brief account of how I started with the project, what challenges I faced, and how I overcame them.