Arch Linux-Based Garuda Linux Gaming Distro Now Supports Snap and Flatpak Apps
Garuda Linux, a user-friendly and gaming oriented GNU/Linux distribution based on Arch Linux, has a new ISO release that brings various improvements, new features, and updated components.
New features in this release include a revamped Welcome app with support for Adguard DNS, a new option for switching the GDM (GNOME Display Manager) login screen to Wayland, a new option to enable the HiDPI mode for 4K screens, as well as support for enabling and disabling the guest account.
The Network Assistant app has been improved as well in Garuda Linux 200831 and it now features buttons for restarting the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, and supports detection of NetworkManager or Connman backends to allow you to start the networking service.
From Terminal Master to Grandmaster: Play Chess in Linux Terminal
Linux terminals can be fun too. Learn how to play chess in Linux terminal that too with a formidable opponent Stockfish chess engine.
today's leftovers
-
Going back to earlier this year has been work on an "adaptive" mode for P-State to improve GPU bound efficiency when the CPU is forced to share a power/thermal budget with other components like onboard graphics. That work is still advancing and an update was provided on it last week.
This work has been under investigation and development for a number of months now for cases where ramping up the CPU frequency in an effort to improve performance may not be as beneficial as remaining in a lower power state so the onboard graphics can enjoy more thermal/power capacity. In some cases this tuning can improve performance by around 15% and with very significant performance per Watt advantages.
-
Under the executive order, the secretary of Energy was tasked with creating a list of “pre-qualified” vendors that U.S. companies can work with, along with identifying which equipment currently in use in the power system poses a security risk and should be replaced.
-
Some people make fun of my plain-text emails, but really, I think it’s time we re-consider our desire for colours, hyperlinks and inline images in email messages, especially for those who use web-based email clients as their primary email interface.
The problem basically boils down to this: HTML gives too much opportunity for mischief by a malicious party. In most cases, HTML isn’t even necessary to convey the information required. Tables are about the only real “feature” that is hard to replicate in plain text, for everything else there’s reasonable de-facto standards already in existence.
-
Coherent Open Source preserves the Open Source Definition, and promotes the use of a minimal set of three licenses, which can satisfy most business purposes.
-
The most important next step is to upstream as many of the GLib patches we worked on as possible, and then spend time porting a bunch of GLib APIs that we currently stub out when building for UWP.
Other than that, enabling gst-libav is also an interesting task since it will allow apps to use FFmpeg software codecs in their gstreamer UWP app. People should use the hardware accelerated d3d11 decoders and mediafoundation encoders for optimal power consumption and performance, but sometimes it's not possible because codec support is very device-dependent.
-
Firebird ODBC documentation (English and German) is migrated to AsciiDoc
-
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 646 for the week of August 23 – 29, 2020.
-
Welcome to the 93rd release of our Linux Roundup! We had a full week of Linux Releases which is truly exciting!
Bluestar Linux 5.8.3, ExTiX 20.9, Absolute 20200827, Nitrux 2020.08.28 was released this week!
Have a great week and please stay safe and careful.
-
We’re going to be doing some rebranding soon, including looking for a new name. Our goal is to cover news and activities from the GNOME Foundation, as well as linking out to interesting GNOME news. Feel free to contact us with any name ideas you may have!
Programming Leftovers
-
At the beginning of August we reported on Google engineers proposing the Machine Function Splitter to LLVM as a means of making binaries up to a few percent faster thanks to this code generation optimization pass for splitting code functions into hot and cold portions. That work has now been merged into LLVM 12.0 with very promising results.
The LLVM Machine Function Splitter was merged prior to the weekend into the Git code-base for what will be LLVM 12.0 early next year. Making use of this optimization pass ensures the hot code paths are loaded into the CPU cache while keeping the cold code paths at lower priority for the cache.
-
At the GNU Tools Track during this week's Linux Plumbers Conference was an interesting talk by Red Hat's Ben Woodard. He shares his perspective on how the GNU dynamic linker (ld.so) could be ripe for an overhaul in the 2020's.
Given the stature today of Linux and the Unix wars being over, Woodard expresses his views on it could be time to overhaul the dynamic linker/loader and make it much more fitted for today's worlds. Possible areas for improvement include more robust linking, faster linking, and new performance and debugging angles. Among his "crazy ideas" would be experimenting with an ABI-aware loader, tool interface registration with the loader, an early fork in the loader for introducing new behavior, a modular library requirement solver, and more.
-
A new release 0.2.2 of the RcppSMC package arrived on CRAN earlier today (and once again as a very quick pretest-publish within minutes of submission).
RcppSMC provides Rcpp-based bindings to R for the Sequential Monte Carlo Template Classes (SMCTC) by Adam Johansen described in his JSS article. Sequential Monte Carlo is also referred to as Particle Filter in some contexts.
This releases contains two fixes from a while back that had not been released, a CRAN-requested update plus a few more minor polishes to make it pass R CMD check --as-cran as nicely as usual.
-
RcppCCTZ uses Rcpp to bring CCTZ to R. CCTZ is a C++ library for translating between absolute and civil times using the rules of a time zone. In fact, it is two libraries. One for dealing with civil time: human-readable dates and times, and one for converting between between absolute and civil times via time zones. And while CCTZ is made by Google(rs), it is not an official Google product. The RcppCCTZ page has a few usage examples and details.
-
Hello everyone! I am Kunal(@kunalmohan), an undergrad student at Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, India. As a part of Google Summer of Code(GSoC) 2020, I worked on implementing WebGPU in Servo under the mentorship of Mr. Dzmitry Malyshau(@kvark). I devoted the past 3 months working on ways to bring the API to fruition in Servo, so that Servo is able to run the existing examples and pass the Conformance Test Suite(CTS). This is going to be a brief account of how I started with the project, what challenges I faced, and how I overcame them.
Recent comments
1 hour 4 min ago
1 hour 8 min ago
9 hours 10 min ago
9 hours 13 min ago
10 hours 50 min ago
12 hours 11 min ago
12 hours 25 min ago
13 hours 27 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago
13 hours 32 min ago