Nextcloud incorporates Kaspersky antivirus security
These days we almost all use personal Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) clouds at work, such as Dropbox, Google Drive, and Microsoft OneDrive. But, if privacy and security are at the top of your mind, these public clouds are, well, public. That's where the open-source, private IaaS cloud software Nextcloud enters. You control your data. Now with Kaspersky Scan Engine added on, you make sure your files are free of malware before they're loaded into the cloud.
Like any of the personal IaaS clouds, with clients on mobile and desktop operating systems and files saved to your server, users can unknowingly upload and share infected files. The integrated antivirus Scan Engine intercepts and blocks such potentially dangerous files as they're uploaded on the server-side. This makes sure malware isn't spread to other users.
