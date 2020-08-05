KDE Plasma 5.19.5 Released as the Last in the Series, Plasma 5.20 Lands on October 13
The KDE Project released today the KDE Plasma 5.19.5 maintenance update as the last in the Plasma 5.19 desktop environment series.
Launched in early June 2020, the Plasma 5.19 desktop environment is currently the most advanced stable version of KDE’s modern and powerful user interface for Linux-based operating systems. But being a short-lived branch, it only receives five maintenance updates, Plasma 5.19.5 being the last one, and also a small update that includes only a few changes.
The most important ones being the support for printing of multiple copies and print scaling from Mozilla Firefox and Mozilla Thunderbird using the KDE Print dialog, the ability for KSysGuard to detect changes in monitors list, and support for the Powerdevil daemon to remember the keyboard brightness level and restore it when waking up the computer from suspend.
Today in Techrights
Arch Linux-Based Garuda Linux Gaming Distro Now Supports Snap and Flatpak Apps
Garuda Linux, a user-friendly and gaming oriented GNU/Linux distribution based on Arch Linux, has a new ISO release that brings various improvements, new features, and updated components. New features in this release include a revamped Welcome app with support for Adguard DNS, a new option for switching the GDM (GNOME Display Manager) login screen to Wayland, a new option to enable the HiDPI mode for 4K screens, as well as support for enabling and disabling the guest account. The Network Assistant app has been improved as well in Garuda Linux 200831 and it now features buttons for restarting the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, and supports detection of NetworkManager or Connman backends to allow you to start the networking service.
From Terminal Master to Grandmaster: Play Chess in Linux Terminal
Linux terminals can be fun too. Learn how to play chess in Linux terminal that too with a formidable opponent Stockfish chess engine.
