Submitted by Marius Nestor on Tuesday 1st of September 2020 12:36:49 PM

The KDE Project released today the KDE Plasma 5.19.5 maintenance update as the last in the Plasma 5.19 desktop environment series.

Launched in early June 2020, the Plasma 5.19 desktop environment is currently the most advanced stable version of KDE’s modern and powerful user interface for Linux-based operating systems. But being a short-lived branch, it only receives five maintenance updates, Plasma 5.19.5 being the last one, and also a small update that includes only a few changes.

The most important ones being the support for printing of multiple copies and print scaling from Mozilla Firefox and Mozilla Thunderbird using the KDE Print dialog, the ability for KSysGuard to detect changes in monitors list, and support for the Powerdevil daemon to remember the keyboard brightness level and restore it when waking up the computer from suspend.