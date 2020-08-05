Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

KDE Plasma 5.19.5 Released as the Last in the Series, Plasma 5.20 Lands on October 13

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Tuesday 1st of September 2020 12:36:49 PM Filed under
KDE

The KDE Project released today the KDE Plasma 5.19.5 maintenance update as the last in the Plasma 5.19 desktop environment series.

Launched in early June 2020, the Plasma 5.19 desktop environment is currently the most advanced stable version of KDE’s modern and powerful user interface for Linux-based operating systems. But being a short-lived branch, it only receives five maintenance updates, Plasma 5.19.5 being the last one, and also a small update that includes only a few changes.

The most important ones being the support for printing of multiple copies and print scaling from Mozilla Firefox and Mozilla Thunderbird using the KDE Print dialog, the ability for KSysGuard to detect changes in monitors list, and support for the Powerdevil daemon to remember the keyboard brightness level and restore it when waking up the computer from suspend.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

Arch Linux-Based Garuda Linux Gaming Distro Now Supports Snap and Flatpak Apps

Garuda Linux, a user-friendly and gaming oriented GNU/Linux distribution based on Arch Linux, has a new ISO release that brings various improvements, new features, and updated components. New features in this release include a revamped Welcome app with support for Adguard DNS, a new option for switching the GDM (GNOME Display Manager) login screen to Wayland, a new option to enable the HiDPI mode for 4K screens, as well as support for enabling and disabling the guest account. The Network Assistant app has been improved as well in Garuda Linux 200831 and it now features buttons for restarting the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, and supports detection of NetworkManager or Connman backends to allow you to start the networking service. Read more

From Terminal Master to Grandmaster: Play Chess in Linux Terminal

Linux terminals can be fun too. Learn how to play chess in Linux terminal that too with a formidable opponent Stockfish chess engine. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Intel Still Working To Tune Linux Power Efficiency For CPU Power-Sharing Scenarios

    Going back to earlier this year has been work on an "adaptive" mode for P-State to improve GPU bound efficiency when the CPU is forced to share a power/thermal budget with other components like onboard graphics. That work is still advancing and an update was provided on it last week.  This work has been under investigation and development for a number of months now for cases where ramping up the CPU frequency in an effort to improve performance may not be as beneficial as remaining in a lower power state so the onboard graphics can enjoy more thermal/power capacity. In some cases this tuning can improve performance by around 15% and with very significant performance per Watt advantages. 

  • Proposed rules to protect bulk power grid from foreign targeting raise concerns

    Under the executive order, the secretary of Energy was tasked with creating a list of “pre-qualified” vendors that U.S. companies can work with, along with identifying which equipment currently in use in the power system poses a security risk and should be replaced.

  • HTML Email ought to be considered harmful

    Some people make fun of my plain-text emails, but really, I think it’s time we re-consider our desire for colours, hyperlinks and inline images in email messages, especially for those who use web-based email clients as their primary email interface.

    The problem basically boils down to this: HTML gives too much opportunity for mischief by a malicious party. In most cases, HTML isn’t even necessary to convey the information required. Tables are about the only real “feature” that is hard to replicate in plain text, for everything else there’s reasonable de-facto standards already in existence.

  • Coherent Open Source Licensing

    Coherent Open Source preserves the Open Source Definition, and promotes the use of a minimal set of three licenses, which can satisfy most business purposes.

  • GStreamer 1.18 supports the Universal Windows Platform

    The most important next step is to upstream as many of the GLib patches we worked on as possible, and then spend time porting a bunch of GLib APIs that we currently stub out when building for UWP. Other than that, enabling gst-libav is also an interesting task since it will allow apps to use FFmpeg software codecs in their gstreamer UWP app. People should use the hardware accelerated d3d11 decoders and mediafoundation encoders for optimal power consumption and performance, but sometimes it's not possible because codec support is very device-dependent.

  • Firebird ODBC documentation (English and German) is migrated to AsciiDoc

    Firebird ODBC documentation (English and German) is migrated to AsciiDoc

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 646

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 646 for the week of August 23 – 29, 2020.

  • Linux Weekly Roundup #93

    Welcome to the 93rd release of our Linux Roundup! We had a full week of Linux Releases which is truly exciting! Bluestar Linux 5.8.3, ExTiX 20.9, Absolute 20200827, Nitrux 2020.08.28 was released this week! Have a great week and please stay safe and careful.

  • Molly de Blanc: Friends of GNOME Update August 2020

    We’re going to be doing some rebranding soon, including looking for a new name. Our goal is to cover news and activities from the GNOME Foundation, as well as linking out to interesting GNOME news. Feel free to contact us with any name ideas you may have!

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6