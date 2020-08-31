Cutelyst 2.12 released
Cutelyst a Qt web framework got a new version, this version has one important fix for async apps using FastCGI or HTTP2, also fixes for SO_REUSEPORT, and as a new feature is has support for listen queue backlog on UNIX, sadly QTcpServer doesn’t support both of these (I need to find time to write some patches…).
Cutelyst is available for many Linux distributions but doesn’t for Debian/Kubuntu, so I’m also adding the CPack deb built will all but uWSGI support for 20.04 amd64.
Have fun https://github.com/cutelyst/cutelyst/releases/tag/v2.12.0
