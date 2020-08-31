Android Leftovers
Download: OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro receive Android 11 Developer Preview 4-based OxygenOS 11 builds with September 2020 patches
[Update: September 1] Xiaomi Android 11/R update: Is your device eligible?
OnePlus 8T render leaks in Android 11 Developer Preview
How to Get Android 11 Style Music Controls on Any Android Smartphone
[Update: September 01] Xiaomi Android 10 update tracker: All devices that have received the OS so
5 fantastic Android 10 features you probably forget to use
Oppo K1 Android 10 (ColorOS 7) for Indian/Global variant looks unlikely
Tecno Spark Go 2020 announced: 6.52" display, 5,000 mAh battery, and Android 10 (Go Edition)
Malicious Android Apps Slip Through Google Play
Nokia 5.3 Android One Smartphone Goes on Sale Via Amazon India, Check Price, Specifications
Android users urged to delete six dangerous apps that can fleece you out of thousands
The Best Educational Apps for Android and iOS
HBO Max On Android Finally Gets Skip Functionality
What Are Google Play System Updates on Android
KDE Plasma 5.19.5 Released as the Last in the Series, Plasma 5.20 Lands on October 13
The KDE Project released today the KDE Plasma 5.19.5 maintenance update as the last in the Plasma 5.19 desktop environment series. Launched in early June 2020, the Plasma 5.19 desktop environment is currently the most advanced stable version of KDE’s modern and powerful user interface for Linux-based operating systems. But being a short-lived branch, it only receives five maintenance updates, Plasma 5.19.5 being the last one, and also a small update that includes only a few changes. The most important ones being the support for printing of multiple copies and print scaling from Mozilla Firefox and Mozilla Thunderbird using the KDE Print dialog, the ability for KSysGuard to detect changes in monitors list, and support for the Powerdevil daemon to remember the keyboard brightness level and restore it when waking up the computer from suspend.
Android Leftovers
Nextcloud incorporates Kaspersky antivirus security
These days we almost all use personal Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) clouds at work, such as Dropbox, Google Drive, and Microsoft OneDrive. But, if privacy and security are at the top of your mind, these public clouds are, well, public. That's where the open-source, private IaaS cloud software Nextcloud enters. You control your data. Now with Kaspersky Scan Engine added on, you make sure your files are free of malware before they're loaded into the cloud. Like any of the personal IaaS clouds, with clients on mobile and desktop operating systems and files saved to your server, users can unknowingly upload and share infected files. The integrated antivirus Scan Engine intercepts and blocks such potentially dangerous files as they're uploaded on the server-side. This makes sure malware isn't spread to other users.
