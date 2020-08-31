Linux Mint’s Warpinator Is Now Available as a Flatpak for All Linux Distros

Linux Mint project’s lead developer Clement Lefebvre announced today that the Warpinator network transfer tool from the Linux Mint 20 distribution is now available as a Flatpak for all distros. One of the attractions of the Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” release was Warpinator, a small utility that makes file sharing on the local network a breeze, and it also provides encryption so no one can intercept your network transfers. Warpinator was also recently ported to the LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 4 operating system. Warpinator is made by the Linux Mint team for Linux Mint, and, until now, there was no way to install it on other GNU/Linux distributions. But, as of today, Warpinator is available as a Flatpak app that you can install on virtually any Linux distro that supports the Flatpak universal binary format.

Android Leftovers

Cutelyst 2.12 released

Cutelyst a Qt web framework got a new version, this version has one important fix for async apps using FastCGI or HTTP2, also fixes for SO_REUSEPORT, and as a new feature is has support for listen queue backlog on UNIX, sadly QTcpServer doesn’t support both of these (I need to find time to write some patches…). Cutelyst is available for many Linux distributions but doesn’t for Debian/Kubuntu, so I’m also adding the CPack deb built will all but uWSGI support for 20.04 amd64. Have fun https://github.com/cutelyst/cutelyst/releases/tag/v2.12.0