today's howtos
-
Install Blender 2.90 On Ubuntu / Linux Mint Via PPA
-
How to Migrate from Evolution to Thunderbird in Linux
-
How to Install Latest GNU Nano in Linux
-
How To Install Transmission on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
-
How to Add a User to a Group on a Linux Server
-
How to Check if Linux System is Running on Physical System or Virtual Machine?
-
How to Install Glimpse Image Editor on Ubuntu 20.04
-
Getting started with Ansible 14 - Roles
-
Setting up containerized SSH servers for session recording with tlog
-
Fly-Pie is an Innovative New App Launcher for GNOME Shell
It’s called Fly-Pie and despite being at an early stage in its development (i.e. expect bugs, missing features, possible death, etc) it’s already looking pretty functional as this YouTube video ably demonstrates... Now, I’m sure some of you (i.e. those with a bit of Linux lineage behind ya) might see some familiarity with GNOME Pie (which, for those unaware, was an radial app launcher for Linux popular during the Compiz years), GNOME Pie was the work of developer Simon Schneegans and — cue faux shock — he’s also the developer of Fly Pie! But Fly Pie isn’t a straight up clone or a direct continuation of his old project. It’s very much its own thing (like Wayland compatible, hurrah).
Is Linux an Operating System or a Kernel?
The latter is then installed on a computer as a distribution such as Ubuntu, elementary OS, Fedora, OpenSUSE, etc. However, because there are Linux distributions that come paired with more software other than GNU, some people feel we cannot generalize all ‘Linux-Kerneled‘ operating systems as GNU/Linux. The Linux Kernel was developed in 1991 by Linus Torvalds and has since then ported to a wide range of computer architectures. Linux was adopted as the main Kernel for the GNU Operating System, meant to be a free and open source. Since then, Linux has gained popularity and deployed in different computing systems such as mobile devices (Android), PCs, Servers, embedded devices, supercomputers, and mainframes. Please read our article on the Top 10 New Features in Linux Kernel 5.8 released recently. Let’s understand the difference between a Kernel and an Operating System.
PureOS for Creatives Part 3: Studio and System Set Up with JACK
In the PureOS for Creatives series, we’ve covered how the Librem line of products work for creative use, particularly for recording studios: commercial or home. There are many more tools like Ardour and LMMS, available from the PureOS Software Store (where everything is free as in libre) and ready to go right after download. Many of the dependencies needed for the programs to run as intended are available on your Librem computer out of the box, such as ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture) and PulseAudio – which both provide low-latency audio suitable for professional music production. ALSA and PulseAudio are integrated within the audio/MIDI settings for all music creation software, and both are great audio systems for MIDI and audio handling. But if you need two programs to share audio between one another or any external studio gear that you would like to communicate with each other as well as the DAW (Digital Audio Workstation), you might want to familiarize yourself with JACK.
