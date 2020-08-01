Games: ScummVM, Golden Krone Hotel, Crusader Kings III Open world strategy with Tenderfoot Tactics releases for Linux PC in October Tenderfoot Tactics looks like it really does put a fresh spin on tactical battling, with an open world and a deterministic combat system it could be great. Releasing on October 21, you take control of a small party of adventurers granted magic by the friendly spirits of the archipelago. Your quest is to discover the truth and hopefully put an end to the terrible Fog - one vast, voiceless, and cruel spirit - has been eating the once-thick forests of the mainland "Manipulate the elements to turn the battlefield to your advantage, but beware the consequences, as nature is complex and fickle. Open chasms, raise mountains, boil lakes, drain rivers. Start fires you later regret."

My Exercise is a peculiar game about doing sit-ups with various animal friends I don't quite know what to make of this. My Exercise is completely bizarre and yet ridiculously charming at the same time, all about some chubby kid doing sit-ups with their dog. "Softly sink into the dog’s body or comfortably rub your head against his fur. More animals join this festival of private comforts as it builds up to a climactic end. Repeat the exercise to unlock more animals. There are also other secrets, hidden delicately. Let's do sit-ups!"

ScummVM 2.2.0 is coming soon, developers need help testing With the next release of ScummVM upcoming, the team have put out a call to arms for helping testing a bunch of new titles that will be supported with ScummVM 2.2.0. Another wonderful bit of FOSS software, which enables tons of classic games to be perfectly playable on all sorts of modern operating systems. From Blade Runner to The Secret of Monkey Island there's a lot it supports.

Stadia Pro games for September are up with HITMAN, Hello Neighbor and more As a reminder GRID, Kona and Get Packed have left Stadia Pro, so you now have to buy them on Stadia as normal. You can see the full list of current claimable Stadia Pro games here. Other recent Stadia launches include that are not in Pro: DOOM, HITMAN 2, PGA Tour 2K21, Relicta, Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break, Spiritfarer, Strange Brigade, SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete, Windbound. More to come in future including Avengers, Baldur's Gate 3, Serious Sam 4, Watch Dogs: Legion, WWE 2K Battlegrounds and so on. Quite a busy year for Stadia as it builds up a healthy selection of titles new and old.

Steampunk dungeon crawler Vaporum: Lockdown arrives Sept 15, Linux PC shortly after Fatbot Games have revealed that Vaporum: Lockdown will be launching on September 15, with the official Linux PC release to follow along 'shortly after'. Acting as a prequel to Vaporum, it expands on everything from the original. A grid-based, single-player, single-character game, seen from a first-person perspective in an original steampunk setting, and inspired by old-school games like Dungeon Master I and II, the Eye of the Beholder series, and the more recent Legend of Grimrock I and II. Follow the story of Ellie Teller, a scientist who is a part of a mysterious research project in the middle of an ocean. After disastrous events, she struggles to survive and escape the tower of Arx Vaporum.

Gothic horror roguelike Golden Krone Hotel gets a wonderful overhaul Golden Krone Hotel is an approachable, easy to understand and thoroughly underrated roguelike that you should check out. Especially now, with a big update out that overhauls lots. A gothic horror roguelike, one where you fight vampires with sunlight or become a vampire yourself and sneak in the shadows. It has a fun setting and the approachable mechanics also make it a really great roguelike for playing on coffee breaks.

Event-driven FOSS game engine GDevelop adds dynamic 2D lights, more features The free and open source game engine and editor GDevelop continues maturing, with new features constantly being pulled it to make it more powerful. If you missed it, a recent previous release added a live preview feature. Never heard of it before? GDevelop is a full-featured, open-source game development software, allowing to create HTML5 and native games without any knowledge in a specific programming language. All the game logic is built up using an intuitive and powerful event-based system. Release '5.0.0-beta99' is now live, which continues expanding the graphical power with the addition of support for dynamic 2D lights. So you can now add a Light object to scenes, with a customizable colour and radius which looks and sounds extremely useful. Testing it myself, it does work really well and it's super easy to use.

Dark monster taming game Monster Crown gets a major upgrade with online trading After early success on Steam, retro Pokemon inspired creature capture / taming game Monster Crown has its first major update available now and it sounds exciting. This first and rather large content update introduces three new game features: NET Eggs, the 'Move Learner' and online monster trading. A NET Egg lets players breed with a random monster egg, which contains monster genes from players all over the world. The egg serves as a wild-card parent, resulting in a surprise monster. The 'Move Learner' allows monsters to remember a new set of moves from its large roster of attacks. Monsters can learn a lot of moves, but they can only remember six at a time. Now players can select which moves their monsters remember at any given time. Lastly, online monster trading lets players exchange their monster creations with the world.

Crusader Kings III is now out, some thoughts on the medieval mayhem Crusader Kings III is a difficult game to describe succinctly. While a great deal of the game is about being a character, gameplay spans generations of rulers of your dynasty. Things like interpersonal disputes and interactions can have large administrative and strategic consequences. It’s possible to, through cunning and good marriages, come up from a lowly count to a great emperor in a generation or two. It’s also possible to be said emperor and be murdered by a scorned wife and have half of your realm rise up in revolt when your inbred son comes to power. All of this takes place on a beautiful map that lovingly details terrain and kingdoms ranging from West Africa to Northern Europe, vast Russian steppes, the Middle East, and India and Tibet. Still images don’t really do the game justice—character models are fully 3d and are animated. These are vibrant and lively, reflecting their current lot in life at a glance. The level of detail is fantastic with banners fluttering from the parapets of castles or rivers lazily babbling around villages when zoomed in. Zooming out reveals the colors of the different realms before finally yielding to a faux-parchment map complete with fantastical beasts drawn in the water and margins. [...] It is because the game acknowledges all this freedom in its design that the underlying systems are coherent and universal. Now, if you’re a newer player it’s still all complex, perhaps to the point of being initially overwhelming, but I believe that it’s needfully so. To its credit, Paradox has made strides in easing players in with a comprehensive tutorial. Beyond that, the game has tooltips for just about anything and concepts that remain unclear can be looking up in an in-game encyclopedia at any moment. Understanding the basics doesn’t take too long; exploring the game’s other systems can be done at leisure or according to taste. Focusing on intrigue and scheming is just as valid as diplomacy and conventional warfare. Characters spend their lives improving their skills according to the lifestyle chosen for them. This system, complete with skill trees, can result in tailor-made characters for your preferred play style. It’s perfectly fine to play as a virtuous ruler, a dreaded tyrant or anything in between. Intimidating your vassals and courtiers can be just as effective as being the very model of chivalry. Some lifestyle perks feed into systems like stress, dread or respect, providing a powerful feedback so that you can rule as you like. The favors system—called hooks—adds to this and can compel vassals and courtiers to accept your demands. They can be gained by various means ranging from intrigue and blackmail or to simply being a good friend. These can be leveraged to change feudal contracts, keep characters out of faction and all sorts of other actions. It is a system more intuitive in action than it is to describe and also provides plenty of opportunity for players.