VIA’s “Pixetto” is a 130° FoV HD camera board for teaching AI to students and makers. The board runs Linux on a Cortex-A7 with WiFi, HDMI, micro-USB, microSD, and a Grove interface for links to Arduino, micro:bit, and Raspberry Pi boards. VIA Technologies recently launched an $85 HD vision sensor board aimed at teaching AI and machine vision basics to students 12 years or older. The VIA Pixetto board includes a Grove connector for connecting to Arduino, micro:bit, and the Raspberry Pi boards, presumably via adapter boards such as Seeed’s Grove Base Kit for Raspberry Pi.

It’s that time of the year again, when the famous Arch Linux distribution gets a new ISO release with the latest and greatest Linux kernel. Arch Linux’s September 2020 snapshot is out as the first to use Linux kernel 5.8. If you’ve been waiting to install Arch Linux on your personal computer or server with the Linux 5.8 kernel series out of the box, the wait is finally over. The Arch Linux 2020.09.01 snapshot is out now and it’s powered by Linux Kernel 5.8.5. Dubbed as one of the biggest releases of all time, the Linux 5.8 kernel introduces mitigations for the Special Register Buffer Data Sampling (SRBDS) a.k.a. CrossTalk hardware vulnerability, a new initrdmem= boot option to allow you to specify an initial RAM disk image, as well as support for LZO-RLE compression in the F2FS file system.

Top 10 Free and Open-Source Games to Play in 2020 Courtesy of open-source software, you could not only save a large amount of cash but also get the chance to make amendments to the code so that the application better fits your needs. When it comes to video games, most of the popular titles won’t be open-source. With that being said, if you look hard enough, you’re going to find a plethora of open-source games on the Internet. Although such games are only a Google search away, it should be noted that there is a wide variety of open-source games out there, so it might take quite a while for you to get to the best ones. Considering this, FOSSLinux thought to do all the research for you and compile this list of the best free and open-source games to play in 2020.