Graphics: NVIDIA, Xzibiting and More
-
NVIDIA RTX 30 Series Supports AV1 Accelerated Video Decoding
One important bit not covered in today's GeForce RTX 3070/3080/3090 announcement but now detailed via the NVIDIA website is confirmation that the RTX 30 "Ampere" GPUs do in fact have dedicated AV1 hardware decode capabilities.
The RTX 30 series is NVIDIA's first line of GPUs supporting AV1 decode (though sadly no AV1 encode) for this open-source, royalty-free video codec that competes with H.264/H.265 and has shown much industry interest and growing adoption.
-
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 Series Launches With Impressive Specs, Competitive Pricing
-
Mike Blumenkrantz: Test Xzibiting
Just a quick post for today to talk about a small project I undertook this morning.
As I’ve talked about repeatedly, I run a lot of tests.
It’s practically all I do when I’m not dumping my random wip code by the truckload into the repo.
The problem with this approach is that it doesn’t leave much time for performance improvements. How can I possibly have time to run benchmarks if I’m already spending all my time running tests?
-
NVIDIA announce the RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 with 2nd generation RTX
Today the 'Ultimate Countdown' from NVIDIA ended with the announcement of the RTX 3090, RTX 3080 and the RTX 3070, all of them being absolute monsters with 2nd generation RTX. Powered by their Ampere generation, this definitely sounds like a big generational leap. It's really easy to be excited about it and I am.
Not just in terms of power, the price of the main two RTX 3080 and the RTX 3070 puts them well in line with the current 20xx generation which is pretty amazing for the difference in power. We need to take anything with a pinch of salt though of course, until independent benchmarks can be done.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 834 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Design a book cover with an open source alternative to InDesign
I recently finished writing a book about C programming, which I self-published through Lulu.com. I've used Lulu for several book projects, and it's a great platform. Earlier this year, Lulu made changes that give authors greater control over creating their book covers. Previously, you just uploaded a pair of large-format images for the front and back book covers. Now, Lulu allows authors to upload a custom PDF exactly sized to your book's dimensions. You can create the cover using Scribus, the open source page layout program. Here's how I do it.
My dramatic journey to becoming an open source engineer
It's been five years and a heck of a journey from being a non-programmer to becoming an associate software engineer at Red Hat. It's a story worth telling—not because I have achieved a lot, but because of so much drama and so many pitfalls. So grab a cup of coffee, and I will share the unturned pages of my love story with technology. People say love is as powerful as hate. And love stories that start with hate are often the most passionate ones. My love story with technology was just like that. I got into the world of programming in my freshman year of college. It was my most painful subject. Even though I have always been passionate about futuristic technologies, I didn't know how to move forward towards my passion.
LFS Stable Version 10.0 Release
The Linux From Scratch community announces the release of LFS Version 10.0. This version of the book has undergone a major reorganization. It uses enhanced cross-compilation techniques and an environment isolated from the host system to build tools for the final system. This reduces both the chance for changing the the host system and the potential of the host system influencing the LFS build process. Major package updates include toolchain versions glibc-2.32, gccc-10.2.0, and binutils-2.35. In total, 37 packages were updated since the last release. The Linux kernel has also been updated to version 5.8.3. You can read the book online, or download to read locally. In coordination with this release, a new version of LFS using the systemd package is also being released. This package implements the newer systemd style of system initialization and control and is consistent with LFS in most packages. Also: Linux From Scratch 10.0 Released For Rolling Your Own Linux Installation From Source
Debian: BBB vs Jitsi, Extended Long Term Support (ELTS) and More
Recent comments
1 hour 28 min ago
1 hour 46 min ago
2 hours 30 min ago
9 hours 45 min ago
9 hours 48 min ago
10 hours 3 min ago
10 hours 7 min ago
10 hours 21 min ago
10 hours 45 min ago
10 hours 47 min ago