Debian: BBB vs Jitsi, Extended Long Term Support (ELTS) and More
-
Russell Coker: BBB vs Jitsi
I previously wrote about how I installed the Jitsi video-conferencing system on Debian [1]. We used that for a few unofficial meetings of LUV to test it out. Then we installed Big Blue Button (BBB) [2]. The main benefit of Jitsi over BBB is that it supports live streaming to YouTube. The benefits of BBB are a better text chat system and a “whiteboard” that allows conference participants to draw shared diagrams. So if you have the ability to run both systems then it’s best to use Jitsi when you have so many viewers that a YouTube live stream is needed and to use BBB in all other situations.
One problem is with the ability to run both systems. Jitsi isn’t too hard to install if you are installing it on a VM that is not used for anything else. BBB is a major pain no matter what you do. The latest version of BBB is 2.2 which was released in March 2020 and requires Ubuntu 16.04 (which was released in 2016 and has “standard support” until April next year) and doesn’t support Ubuntu 18.04 (released in 2018 and has “standard support” until 2023). The install script doesn’t check for correct apt repositories and breaks badly with no explanation if you don’t have Ubuntu Multiverse enabled.
-
Sylvain Beucler: Debian LTS and ELTS - August 2020
Here is my transparent report for my work on the Debian Long Term Support (LTS) and Debian Extended Long Term Support (ELTS), which extend the security support for past Debian releases, as a paid contributor.
In August, the monthly sponsored hours were split evenly among contributors depending on their max availability - I was assigned 21.75h for LTS (out of my 30 max; all done) and 14.25h for ELTS (out of my 20 max; all done).
We had a Birds of a Feather videoconf session at DebConf20, sadly with varying quality for participants (from very good to unusable), where we shared the first results of the LTS survey.
-
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities August 2020
This month I didn't have any particular focus. I just worked on issues in my info bubble.
-
Daniel Lange & Debian, aggression and hypocrisy in focus
This blog follows up on the earlier report about Daniel Lange, who was accused of aggression but accepted into Debian anyway at almost the same time Jacob Appelbaum was expelled.
We quote the following two emails from the debian-private (leaked) gossip network, little comment is needed to see the hypocrisy at work inside Debian.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 891 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Design a book cover with an open source alternative to InDesign
I recently finished writing a book about C programming, which I self-published through Lulu.com. I've used Lulu for several book projects, and it's a great platform. Earlier this year, Lulu made changes that give authors greater control over creating their book covers. Previously, you just uploaded a pair of large-format images for the front and back book covers. Now, Lulu allows authors to upload a custom PDF exactly sized to your book's dimensions. You can create the cover using Scribus, the open source page layout program. Here's how I do it.
My dramatic journey to becoming an open source engineer
It's been five years and a heck of a journey from being a non-programmer to becoming an associate software engineer at Red Hat. It's a story worth telling—not because I have achieved a lot, but because of so much drama and so many pitfalls. So grab a cup of coffee, and I will share the unturned pages of my love story with technology. People say love is as powerful as hate. And love stories that start with hate are often the most passionate ones. My love story with technology was just like that. I got into the world of programming in my freshman year of college. It was my most painful subject. Even though I have always been passionate about futuristic technologies, I didn't know how to move forward towards my passion.
LFS Stable Version 10.0 Release
The Linux From Scratch community announces the release of LFS Version 10.0. This version of the book has undergone a major reorganization. It uses enhanced cross-compilation techniques and an environment isolated from the host system to build tools for the final system. This reduces both the chance for changing the the host system and the potential of the host system influencing the LFS build process. Major package updates include toolchain versions glibc-2.32, gccc-10.2.0, and binutils-2.35. In total, 37 packages were updated since the last release. The Linux kernel has also been updated to version 5.8.3. You can read the book online, or download to read locally. In coordination with this release, a new version of LFS using the systemd package is also being released. This package implements the newer systemd style of system initialization and control and is consistent with LFS in most packages. Also: Linux From Scratch 10.0 Released For Rolling Your Own Linux Installation From Source
Debian: BBB vs Jitsi, Extended Long Term Support (ELTS) and More
Recent comments
1 hour 28 min ago
1 hour 46 min ago
2 hours 30 min ago
9 hours 45 min ago
9 hours 48 min ago
10 hours 3 min ago
10 hours 7 min ago
10 hours 21 min ago
10 hours 45 min ago
10 hours 47 min ago