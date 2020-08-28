Android Leftovers
Android security bug let malicious apps siphon off private user data
Google is bringing a kids mode to some Android tablets
Google launches android only Kids Space
Google announces Kids Space: a new mode for Android tablets aimed at kids
Google bans more Play Store apps now Android phone owners must delete them immediately
9to5Google Daily 512: Google’s new Android TV dongle pricing leaks, LineageOS 17.1 support coming to Pixel 2, 3a, 4, plus more
New Android update will add more compatible devices for wireless Android Auto
New feature for Android tablets helps parents keep track of their kids' online experiences
How to share Wi-Fi connection using QR Code on Android smartphone
Gmail for Android adds nifty shortcut for adding recipients, auto-filling names
Sony Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II will get Android 13, rumor says
7 Best Games Like Fall Guys for Android and iOS
These Xiaomi devices still waiting for Android 10 update
Design a book cover with an open source alternative to InDesign
I recently finished writing a book about C programming, which I self-published through Lulu.com. I've used Lulu for several book projects, and it's a great platform. Earlier this year, Lulu made changes that give authors greater control over creating their book covers. Previously, you just uploaded a pair of large-format images for the front and back book covers. Now, Lulu allows authors to upload a custom PDF exactly sized to your book's dimensions. You can create the cover using Scribus, the open source page layout program. Here's how I do it.
My dramatic journey to becoming an open source engineer
It's been five years and a heck of a journey from being a non-programmer to becoming an associate software engineer at Red Hat. It's a story worth telling—not because I have achieved a lot, but because of so much drama and so many pitfalls. So grab a cup of coffee, and I will share the unturned pages of my love story with technology. People say love is as powerful as hate. And love stories that start with hate are often the most passionate ones. My love story with technology was just like that. I got into the world of programming in my freshman year of college. It was my most painful subject. Even though I have always been passionate about futuristic technologies, I didn't know how to move forward towards my passion.
LFS Stable Version 10.0 Release
The Linux From Scratch community announces the release of LFS Version 10.0. This version of the book has undergone a major reorganization. It uses enhanced cross-compilation techniques and an environment isolated from the host system to build tools for the final system. This reduces both the chance for changing the the host system and the potential of the host system influencing the LFS build process. Major package updates include toolchain versions glibc-2.32, gccc-10.2.0, and binutils-2.35. In total, 37 packages were updated since the last release. The Linux kernel has also been updated to version 5.8.3. You can read the book online, or download to read locally. In coordination with this release, a new version of LFS using the systemd package is also being released. This package implements the newer systemd style of system initialization and control and is consistent with LFS in most packages. Also: Linux From Scratch 10.0 Released For Rolling Your Own Linux Installation From Source
Debian: BBB vs Jitsi, Extended Long Term Support (ELTS) and More
