Perl/Raku Programming
-
A little over a month ago I learned about the Perl Weekly Challenges. The site states the challenges are for any skill level. So, I went and took a look. After looking at the first challenge that week, I realized “any skill level” did not mean my skill level.
-
It was the most busiest month of the year 2020 for me. Of course, most of my spare time was dedicated to The Weekly Challenge. We, as a team, created record of 100+ contributions 4 weeks in a row. It was hectic and exhausting, I must admit.
With every passing week, the team is also growing. Team members are blogging more often. As of today, we have received 3000+ Perl contributions and 2000+ Raku contributions. For blogs, very soon we would cross 1000 mark, currently it stands at 940. Did I expect such response in the beginning? No, never dream of such support.
Encouraged by Gabor Szabo, I created my Patreon profile for the first time. I am overwhelmed by the support I have received so far. I would like to take this opportunitity to thank each and every supporters.
-
Less than a week to go until the candidacy period for the first election of the Raku Steering Council ends (at midnight UTC on 6 September 2020, to be precise). So far, ten people have announced their candidacy, which is great to see! Yours truly feels that, to make the Raku Steering Council truly reflect the Raku userbase, there should be more women, more younger people and more people who do not have English as their first language. If you feel you belong to these groups, and you want to be a part of the future of Raku, please consider adding your candidacy! If you have any questions about the process, please feel free to open an issue!
-
A special edition of the Rakudo Weekly News to inform you all of an exciting development in the world of the Raku Programming Language.
Python Programming
-
I got a handful of LoRa modules from Reyax a while back, the RYLR896 model based on Semtech SX1276 chips. Instead of using an SPI interface they operate over UART using a small set of AT commands. This made them easier to work with since I didn't have to dig too deeply into a bunch of SPI registers and Semtech specs and they communicate between one another really well. My Espruino JS module for them is available here, which I've used in a few of my YouTube videos.
-
Python Turtle Graphics is awesome! It can be used to learn and teach Python programming and Computer Science from elementary to advanced level. There is a post on my blog about the Turtle Graphics demos which come with IDLE (the development environment that ships with Python) - check them out to get an idea of some of the fun stuff you can do!
You can play to a version of the Classic Snake Game on repl.it here.
Click on the Turtle window to enable keyboard control using the arrow keys.
-
In accordance with our security release policy, the Django team is issuing Django 3.1.1, Django 3.0.10 and Django 2.2.16. These releases address the security issue detailed below. We encourage all users of Django to upgrade as soon as possible.
-
Python is a programming language with objects, modules, threads, exceptions and automatic memory management. The benefits of pythons are that it is simple and easy, portable, extensible, build-in data structure and it is an open source.
-
This month we got a major improvement with a new theme for the web client.
-
In this video, you will learn how to create conditional statements using the Python programming language.
-
AJAX or Asynchronous JavaScript And XML is a set of web development techniques using web technologies on the client-side to create asynchronous web requests.
In simpler words, AJAX allows web pages to be updated asynchronously by exchanging data with a web server behind the scenes. This means that updating parts of a web page is possible, without reloading the whole page.
We can make AJAX requests from Django templates using JQuery. With the jQuery AJAX methods, you can request text, HTML, XML, or JSON from a remote server using both HTTP Get and HTTP Post and you can load the external data directly into the selected HTML elements of your web page.
In this tutorial, we will learn how to make AJAX HTTP GET and POST requests from Django templates.
-
The internet is a rich source of information, but a majority of it isn’t accessible programmatically through APIs or databases. To address that shortcoming there are a variety of web scraping frameworks that aid in extracting structured data from web pages. In this episode Attila Tóth shares the challenges of web data extraction, the ways that you can use it, and how Scrapy and ScrapingHub can help you with your projects.
-
Excel spreadsheets are one of those things you might have to deal with at some point. Either it’s because your boss loves them or because marketing needs them, you might have to learn how to work with spreadsheets in Python, and that’s when knowing openpyxl comes in handy!
Proprietary Software, Openwashing and DRM
-
According to security researcher Patrick Wardle, Apple approved an app that contained code used by a well-known malware called Shlayer. Shlayer is a trojan downloader that spreads through fake applications, bombarding users with an influx of adware. Shlayer is the “most common threat” to Macs, cybersecurity and anti-virus firm Kaspersky said in 2019.
-
Videoconferencing platform Zoom had a huge second quarter, with $663.5 million in revenue compared to $145.8 million a year ago, the company announced on Monday. It now has around 370,000 customers with more than 10 employees, an increase of 458 percent year over year.
-
Linux Foundation targets climate risk with open source platform [Ed: The deeply corrupt Linux Foundation now paints even Microsoft as green. Even as Microsoft helps the world’s worst oil giants drill the ocean.]
The Linux Foundation has announced plans to user AI-enhanced open source analytics and open data to tackle climate risk and opportunity.
-
The Linux Foundation (LF), the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the intent to form the LF Climate Finance Foundation (LFCF), a new initiative with the goal of empowering investors, banks, insurers, companies, governments, NGOs and academia with AI-enhanced open source analytics and open data to address climate risk and opportunity. Allianz, Amazon, Microsoft and S&P Global have already committed to be founding members. The Climate Finance Foundation’s planning team includes representatives from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Ceres and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).
The signing of the Paris Climate Accord in 2015 brings both unprecedented opportunity and challenges to the global investment community. Avoiding catastrophic levels of global warming and ensuring resilience will require at least $1.2 trillion more financing of climate solutions each year. Achieving this dramatic increase in investment requires better data and analytic tools to fully account for climate-related risk and opportunity. To help with this effort, the LFCF is building the OS-Climate platform, with the goal of enabling asset owners, asset managers and banks to manage climate risk and identify the climate-aligned companies, infrastructure, capital projects and technologies that will thrive in a low-carbon economy.
Open Source Best Practices for Corporate IT [Ed: Shallow openwashing hogwash -- a symptom of what the term "Open Source" is fast becoming]
-
Over twenty years ago, the United States enacted a law known as the DMCA. The law amended the Copyright Act of 1976, implementing a series of rules addressing the changing technology landscape. The most damaging aspect of that law is section 1201, which implements rules preventing the circumvention of Digital Restrictions Management (DRM), and the sharing of tools needed for circumvention. This aspect of the law creates legal penalties for any user trying to control their own computing, or who tries to help their neighbor do likewise. It's pretty strange to refer to this activity as circumvention since really it's just regaining full control of bits present on your own computer, but this is the terminology used in the law. While ostensibly meant to enforce copyright, companies and government agencies over the past two decades have abused this law for whatever purpose they see fit.
[...]
For years now, we have called on the government to end this madness and repeal the anti-circumvention provisions. So when the Copyright Office released a report on the DMCA earlier this spring, there was some hope that change would come. But our hopes were dashed when the report's main recommendations related to other rules in the DMCA, in particular the safe harbor provisions. The DMCA's safe harbor provisions implement the take-down notice system that many users are likely familiar with via video sharing sites. Users stung by take-downs likely won't enjoy the Copyright Office's recommendations on that aspect of the law, and the failure to meaningfully address or recommend change to the anti-circumvention provisions is shameful.
The recommendations do nothing to protect the rights of users, who have demanded for years that the DMCA's anti-circumvention provisions must be repealed. The report comes at an important time, as the United States Congress is considering amending the decades-old law. But like the Copyright Office, they too seem more interested in twisting up the Internet over the law's safe harbor provisions.
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino and More
-
-
-
M5Stack has just launched an upgrade to its M5Stack Core development with M5Stack Core2 based on the same Espressif ESP32 WiFI + Bluetooth SoC, but adding capacitive touchscreen support to the 2-inch TFT LCD, as well as a motion sensor and a microphone.
The new version also adds 8MB PSRAM, a larger 390 mAh battery, and targets IoT terminals for Smart Home, industrial automation or robotics, STEM Education, and DIY prototyping.
-
Sourino — which comes from the French word for mouse, “souris,” plus Arduino — is a small robot by 11-year-old maker Electrocat, meant to entertain kitties and kids alike.
The device features a 3D-printed body roughly shaped like a mouse, controlled by a Nano along with three HC-SR04 ultrasonic sensors poking out for autonomous navigation. An IR sensor is implemented for remote operation, and two small gearmotors with a driver board enable it to move around on the floor.
-
La Toulouse Robot Race is an annual racing event held in Toulouse, France, which includes a 10-meter autonomous sprint for multi-legged robots. The current record for quadrupeds is 42 seconds, so Sebastian Coddington decided to construct a robot in hopes of taking the category at the next race in January 2021.
His “GorillaBot” quadruped features limbs made from two-servo five-bar linkage systems, controlled using an Arduino Nano. In autonomous mode, the robot stays on course thanks to a magnetometer; however, if it does lose its way, an on-board ultrasonic sensor helps to keep it from crashing.
-
Espressif Systems has unveiled two new ESP32-S2 WiFi modules part of the new MINI series modules, namely ESP32-S2-MINI-1U with IPEX antenna, and ESP32-S2-MINI-1 with a PCB antenna.
Recent comments
3 hours 51 min ago
4 hours 9 min ago
4 hours 53 min ago
12 hours 8 min ago
12 hours 10 min ago
12 hours 25 min ago
12 hours 30 min ago
12 hours 43 min ago
13 hours 8 min ago
13 hours 10 min ago