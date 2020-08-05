Excel spreadsheets are one of those things you might have to deal with at some point. Either it’s because your boss loves them or because marketing needs them, you might have to learn how to work with spreadsheets in Python, and that’s when knowing openpyxl comes in handy!

The internet is a rich source of information, but a majority of it isn’t accessible programmatically through APIs or databases. To address that shortcoming there are a variety of web scraping frameworks that aid in extracting structured data from web pages. In this episode Attila Tóth shares the challenges of web data extraction, the ways that you can use it, and how Scrapy and ScrapingHub can help you with your projects.

AJAX or Asynchronous JavaScript And XML is a set of web development techniques using web technologies on the client-side to create asynchronous web requests. In simpler words, AJAX allows web pages to be updated asynchronously by exchanging data with a web server behind the scenes. This means that updating parts of a web page is possible, without reloading the whole page. We can make AJAX requests from Django templates using JQuery. With the jQuery AJAX methods, you can request text, HTML, XML, or JSON from a remote server using both HTTP Get and HTTP Post and you can load the external data directly into the selected HTML elements of your web page. In this tutorial, we will learn how to make AJAX HTTP GET and POST requests from Django templates.

Python is a programming language with objects, modules, threads, exceptions and automatic memory management. The benefits of pythons are that it is simple and easy, portable, extensible, build-in data structure and it is an open source.

In accordance with our security release policy, the Django team is issuing Django 3.1.1, Django 3.0.10 and Django 2.2.16. These releases address the security issue detailed below. We encourage all users of Django to upgrade as soon as possible.

Python Turtle Graphics is awesome! It can be used to learn and teach Python programming and Computer Science from elementary to advanced level. There is a post on my blog about the Turtle Graphics demos which come with IDLE (the development environment that ships with Python) - check them out to get an idea of some of the fun stuff you can do! You can play to a version of the Classic Snake Game on repl.it here. Click on the Turtle window to enable keyboard control using the arrow keys.

I got a handful of LoRa modules from Reyax a while back, the RYLR896 model based on Semtech SX1276 chips. Instead of using an SPI interface they operate over UART using a small set of AT commands. This made them easier to work with since I didn't have to dig too deeply into a bunch of SPI registers and Semtech specs and they communicate between one another really well. My Espruino JS module for them is available here, which I've used in a few of my YouTube videos.

Less than a week to go until the candidacy period for the first election of the Raku Steering Council ends (at midnight UTC on 6 September 2020, to be precise). So far, ten people have announced their candidacy, which is great to see! Yours truly feels that, to make the Raku Steering Council truly reflect the Raku userbase, there should be more women, more younger people and more people who do not have English as their first language. If you feel you belong to these groups, and you want to be a part of the future of Raku, please consider adding your candidacy! If you have any questions about the process, please feel free to open an issue!

It was the most busiest month of the year 2020 for me. Of course, most of my spare time was dedicated to The Weekly Challenge. We, as a team, created record of 100+ contributions 4 weeks in a row. It was hectic and exhausting, I must admit. With every passing week, the team is also growing. Team members are blogging more often. As of today, we have received 3000+ Perl contributions and 2000+ Raku contributions. For blogs, very soon we would cross 1000 mark, currently it stands at 940. Did I expect such response in the beginning? No, never dream of such support. Encouraged by Gabor Szabo, I created my Patreon profile for the first time. I am overwhelmed by the support I have received so far. I would like to take this opportunitity to thank each and every supporters.

A little over a month ago I learned about the Perl Weekly Challenges. The site states the challenges are for any skill level. So, I went and took a look. After looking at the first challenge that week, I realized “any skill level” did not mean my skill level.