Programming Leftovers
PHP is an object-oriented programming language and we can define classes and functions like any other OOP language. Laravel is a PHP framework and provides great advantages over other PHP frameworks.
Laravel classes can easily be imported anywhere in the application. If you are thinking to create your own classes and functions in Laravel, it is equally easy to do.
One of the reasons we may want to create our own classes is to have customized functionality in our Laravel app. Though we can write code in the controllers but it’s recommended to extract extra functionality from controllers to other classes or functions. This way, we can keep controllers clean and more focused on the main task.
If you are allowed to choose which programming language to use for an application, you usually pick one you know and that offers the shortest path to your goal. If you require a high runtime speed, programming languages that compile directly to machine code— like C++—are your best option.
In modern applications, the back and forth of memory addresses, jumps, loops, and the (sometimes unnecessary) copying of data areas consumes a huge share of machine code. In this article, I'll highlight the C++ move semantics, which enable you to avoid unnecessarily copying processes. Even if you are not a programmer, you can still analyze memory allocations with the valgrind heap profiler massif.
Flutter is a popular project among mobile developers around the world. The framework has a massive, friendly community of enthusiasts, which continues to grow as Flutter helps programmers take their projects into the mobile space.
This tutorial is meant to help you start doing mobile development with Flutter. After reading it, you'll know how to quickly install and set up the framework to start coding for smartphones, tablets, and other platforms.
This how-to assumes you have Android Studio installed on your computer and some experience working with it.
First up is a process change: I have started doing weekly performance triage. Each Tuesday I have been looking at the performance results of all the PRs merged in the past week. For each PR that has regressed or improved performance by a non-negligible amount, I add a comment to the PR with a link to the measurements. I also gather these results into a weekly report, which is mentioned in This Week in Rust, and also looked at in the weekly compiler team meeting.
The goal of this is to ensure that regressions are caught quickly and appropriate action is taken, and to raise awareness of performance issues in general. It takes me about 45 minutes each time. The instructions are written in such a way that anyone can do it, though it will take a bit of practice for newcomers to become comfortable with the process. I have started sharing the task around, with Mark Rousskov doing the most recent triage.
This process change was inspired by the “Regressions prevented” section of an excellent blost post from Nikita Popov (a.k.a. nikic), about the work they have been doing to improve the speed of LLVM. (The process also takes some ideas from the Firefox Nightly crash triage that I set up a few years ago when I was leading Project Uptime.)
The speed of LLVM directly impacts the speed of rustc, because rustc uses LLVM for its backend. This is a big deal in practice. The upgrade to LLVM 10 caused some significant performance regressions for rustc, though enough other performance improvements landed around the same time that the relevant rustc release was still faster overall. However, thanks to nikic’s work, the upgrade to LLVM 11 will win back much of the performance lost in the upgrade to LLVM 10.
Perl/Raku Programming
A little over a month ago I learned about the Perl Weekly Challenges. The site states the challenges are for any skill level. So, I went and took a look. After looking at the first challenge that week, I realized “any skill level” did not mean my skill level.
It was the most busiest month of the year 2020 for me. Of course, most of my spare time was dedicated to The Weekly Challenge. We, as a team, created record of 100+ contributions 4 weeks in a row. It was hectic and exhausting, I must admit.
With every passing week, the team is also growing. Team members are blogging more often. As of today, we have received 3000+ Perl contributions and 2000+ Raku contributions. For blogs, very soon we would cross 1000 mark, currently it stands at 940. Did I expect such response in the beginning? No, never dream of such support.
Encouraged by Gabor Szabo, I created my Patreon profile for the first time. I am overwhelmed by the support I have received so far. I would like to take this opportunitity to thank each and every supporters.
Less than a week to go until the candidacy period for the first election of the Raku Steering Council ends (at midnight UTC on 6 September 2020, to be precise). So far, ten people have announced their candidacy, which is great to see! Yours truly feels that, to make the Raku Steering Council truly reflect the Raku userbase, there should be more women, more younger people and more people who do not have English as their first language. If you feel you belong to these groups, and you want to be a part of the future of Raku, please consider adding your candidacy! If you have any questions about the process, please feel free to open an issue!
A special edition of the Rakudo Weekly News to inform you all of an exciting development in the world of the Raku Programming Language.
Python Programming
I got a handful of LoRa modules from Reyax a while back, the RYLR896 model based on Semtech SX1276 chips. Instead of using an SPI interface they operate over UART using a small set of AT commands. This made them easier to work with since I didn't have to dig too deeply into a bunch of SPI registers and Semtech specs and they communicate between one another really well. My Espruino JS module for them is available here, which I've used in a few of my YouTube videos.
Python Turtle Graphics is awesome! It can be used to learn and teach Python programming and Computer Science from elementary to advanced level. There is a post on my blog about the Turtle Graphics demos which come with IDLE (the development environment that ships with Python) - check them out to get an idea of some of the fun stuff you can do!
You can play to a version of the Classic Snake Game on repl.it here.
Click on the Turtle window to enable keyboard control using the arrow keys.
In accordance with our security release policy, the Django team is issuing Django 3.1.1, Django 3.0.10 and Django 2.2.16. These releases address the security issue detailed below. We encourage all users of Django to upgrade as soon as possible.
Python is a programming language with objects, modules, threads, exceptions and automatic memory management. The benefits of pythons are that it is simple and easy, portable, extensible, build-in data structure and it is an open source.
This month we got a major improvement with a new theme for the web client.
In this video, you will learn how to create conditional statements using the Python programming language.
AJAX or Asynchronous JavaScript And XML is a set of web development techniques using web technologies on the client-side to create asynchronous web requests.
In simpler words, AJAX allows web pages to be updated asynchronously by exchanging data with a web server behind the scenes. This means that updating parts of a web page is possible, without reloading the whole page.
We can make AJAX requests from Django templates using JQuery. With the jQuery AJAX methods, you can request text, HTML, XML, or JSON from a remote server using both HTTP Get and HTTP Post and you can load the external data directly into the selected HTML elements of your web page.
In this tutorial, we will learn how to make AJAX HTTP GET and POST requests from Django templates.
The internet is a rich source of information, but a majority of it isn’t accessible programmatically through APIs or databases. To address that shortcoming there are a variety of web scraping frameworks that aid in extracting structured data from web pages. In this episode Attila Tóth shares the challenges of web data extraction, the ways that you can use it, and how Scrapy and ScrapingHub can help you with your projects.
Excel spreadsheets are one of those things you might have to deal with at some point. Either it’s because your boss loves them or because marketing needs them, you might have to learn how to work with spreadsheets in Python, and that’s when knowing openpyxl comes in handy!
Proprietary Software, Openwashing and DRM
According to security researcher Patrick Wardle, Apple approved an app that contained code used by a well-known malware called Shlayer. Shlayer is a trojan downloader that spreads through fake applications, bombarding users with an influx of adware. Shlayer is the “most common threat” to Macs, cybersecurity and anti-virus firm Kaspersky said in 2019.
Videoconferencing platform Zoom had a huge second quarter, with $663.5 million in revenue compared to $145.8 million a year ago, the company announced on Monday. It now has around 370,000 customers with more than 10 employees, an increase of 458 percent year over year.
Linux Foundation targets climate risk with open source platform [Ed: The deeply corrupt Linux Foundation now paints even Microsoft as green. Even as Microsoft helps the world’s worst oil giants drill the ocean.]
The Linux Foundation has announced plans to user AI-enhanced open source analytics and open data to tackle climate risk and opportunity.
The Linux Foundation (LF), the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the intent to form the LF Climate Finance Foundation (LFCF), a new initiative with the goal of empowering investors, banks, insurers, companies, governments, NGOs and academia with AI-enhanced open source analytics and open data to address climate risk and opportunity. Allianz, Amazon, Microsoft and S&P Global have already committed to be founding members. The Climate Finance Foundation’s planning team includes representatives from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Ceres and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).
The signing of the Paris Climate Accord in 2015 brings both unprecedented opportunity and challenges to the global investment community. Avoiding catastrophic levels of global warming and ensuring resilience will require at least $1.2 trillion more financing of climate solutions each year. Achieving this dramatic increase in investment requires better data and analytic tools to fully account for climate-related risk and opportunity. To help with this effort, the LFCF is building the OS-Climate platform, with the goal of enabling asset owners, asset managers and banks to manage climate risk and identify the climate-aligned companies, infrastructure, capital projects and technologies that will thrive in a low-carbon economy.
Open Source Best Practices for Corporate IT [Ed: Shallow openwashing hogwash -- a symptom of what the term "Open Source" is fast becoming]
Over twenty years ago, the United States enacted a law known as the DMCA. The law amended the Copyright Act of 1976, implementing a series of rules addressing the changing technology landscape. The most damaging aspect of that law is section 1201, which implements rules preventing the circumvention of Digital Restrictions Management (DRM), and the sharing of tools needed for circumvention. This aspect of the law creates legal penalties for any user trying to control their own computing, or who tries to help their neighbor do likewise. It's pretty strange to refer to this activity as circumvention since really it's just regaining full control of bits present on your own computer, but this is the terminology used in the law. While ostensibly meant to enforce copyright, companies and government agencies over the past two decades have abused this law for whatever purpose they see fit.
[...]
For years now, we have called on the government to end this madness and repeal the anti-circumvention provisions. So when the Copyright Office released a report on the DMCA earlier this spring, there was some hope that change would come. But our hopes were dashed when the report's main recommendations related to other rules in the DMCA, in particular the safe harbor provisions. The DMCA's safe harbor provisions implement the take-down notice system that many users are likely familiar with via video sharing sites. Users stung by take-downs likely won't enjoy the Copyright Office's recommendations on that aspect of the law, and the failure to meaningfully address or recommend change to the anti-circumvention provisions is shameful.
The recommendations do nothing to protect the rights of users, who have demanded for years that the DMCA's anti-circumvention provisions must be repealed. The report comes at an important time, as the United States Congress is considering amending the decades-old law. But like the Copyright Office, they too seem more interested in twisting up the Internet over the law's safe harbor provisions.
