Games: Desperados III, SDLPoP and More
Story-driven, tactical stealth game Desperados III is now available on Linux PC
THQ Nordic and Mimimi Games kept to their word, with Desperados III now being officially released for Linux PC and macOS along with the latest update.
"Desperados III is a story-driven, hardcore tactical stealth game, set in a ruthless Wild West scenario. Play smart if you want to succeed. A good plan can make the difference between survival and finding yourself at the business end of a pistol."
Games for sysadmins: Prince of Persia 1 on Linux with SDLPoP
SDLPoP is an open-source port of the classic 80s and 90s game Prince of Persia. It's based on the disassembly of the DOS version and documentation provided by the game creator Jordan Mechner. It's licensed under the GPL v3 license.
A little round-up of Gamescom news for Linux PC fans
With Gamescom 2020 now over and done with, there was quite a lot of news to sift through and it's easy to get a bit lost. Especially if you're on Linux. We're here to help, with a nice little round-up of what's going to be supported on Linux PC.
Vlambeer celebrates 10 years of indie dev by announcing time is up
Vlambeer were an indie developer duo consisting of Jan Willem Nijman and Rami Ismail. They recently hit the 10 year mark, and decided to celebrate by announcing Vlambeer is shutting.
A bit of a shock I will say, although I like how they announced it. In a time when seeing indie developers closing up due to a lack of funding is quite common, with all sorts of blog posts about their game failing and more - this is different. Vlambeer simply announced on Twitter, that "it is time for new things" in a pretty relaxed manner.
Audacity 2.4.2 PPA is back for Ubuntu 20.04 / 18.04
This simple tutorial shows how to install the latest Audacity 2.4.2 via PPA in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 18.04, and Linux Mint 20. Audacity audio editor 2.4.x was missing from the unofficial PPA for a few months, due to build system change and my poor debian packaging skill. Since the upstream maintainer has built the 2.4.2 package for Debian unstable and Ubuntu 20.10, backports for Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 18.04 now are here for you!
RPI 4, Raspberry Pi OS, MATE desktop & Network Manager
This article has a somewhat cryptic title, because the problem I am going to show and resolve here is not trivial. Long story short, you installed the MATE desktop in Raspberry Pi OS. Things are working fine, except there's no network icon in the panel. The network WORKS, but you can't control it. You may even have installed network-manager-gnome (Network Manager) and enabled it, but it shows as an empty icon, with no Wireless networks detected and listed. As it happens, I faced this problem when I setup my Raspberry Pi 4, and so, I'd like to show you how to fix this. The solution is not pretty, but it works. Let's get to it, to it, to it, to it ...
Min Lightweight Browser Releases 1.16 with UI Improvements
The privacy-centric yet minimal browser Min brings another release with its version 1.16 with UI improvements and major new features.
