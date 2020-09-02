Language Selection

Audacity 2.4.2 PPA is back for Ubuntu 20.04 / 18.04

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 2nd of September 2020 04:26:21 PM
Ubuntu

This simple tutorial shows how to install the latest Audacity 2.4.2 via PPA in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 18.04, and Linux Mint 20.

Audacity audio editor 2.4.x was missing from the unofficial PPA for a few months, due to build system change and my poor debian packaging skill.

Since the upstream maintainer has built the 2.4.2 package for Debian unstable and Ubuntu 20.10, backports for Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 18.04 now are here for you!

Teaching Audacity

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 2nd of September 2020 06:09:37 PM.
  • Introduction to Google Suite

    Audacity is a free, easy-to-use, multi-track audio editor and recorder for Windows, macOS, GNU/Linux and other operating systems. Participants will receive an introduction to Audacity to make audio recordings applicable to audiobooks, podcasts, and more!

Between Ubuntu 20.04 and openSUSE Leap 15.2 Releases

This year 2020 is amazing as two big European computer operating systems come out. They are Ubuntu and openSUSE more precisely version Focal Fossa and Leap 15.2. They are ranked number 4th and 13th on Distrowatch.com.This article sums up these two for everyone to quickly download or purchase a computer with them. The leading operating system for PCs, IoT devices, servers and the cloud. The makers' choice for sysadmins, developers and desktop users. Read more

Best Video Editors for Linux Mint 20

Video editing is considered as a very powerful skill these days. It involves lots of creativity and hard work to present such a masterpiece on the screen that every single viewer appreciates. However, the task of video editors has been eased quite a lot by the exceptional video editing software that is available these days. These video editors not only provide you with all the advanced tools that you need for beautifying your videos; rather, they also provide you with a platform for turning your imagination into reality. Therefore, in this article, we will be commenting on the best three video editors for Linux Mint 20 by reviewing and highlighting their note-worthy features. Read more

Free Software Awards: Recognize those who advance our freedom by October 28th

The work of dedicated contributors is at the center of free software's ability to empower users. Whether they're developers, documentation writers, community organizers, or inspiring new volunteers, everyone plays their own role in building the movement. Together, the work of these community members contributes to the technical excellence of free software, but more importantly, it makes it possible for everyday people to live a full digital life without compromising their freedom. Each year, the Free Software Foundation (FSF) formally expresses our appreciation to these individuals and organizations through the Free Software Awards. These awards are given each year at LibrePlanet, our conference for free software community activists, domain experts, and people seeking their own solutions to problems like user-abusive antifeatures and bulk government surveillance. The Free Software Awards let these people and projects know that their work is deeply appreciated, and that they play a vital role in bringing this global movement toward its goals. You might know of a contributor or organization who has done significant and user-empowering work on free software. We invite you to take a moment to show them (and tell us) that you care, by nominating them for an award in one of three categories: the Award for the Advancement of Free Software, the Award for Projects of Social Benefit, or the Award for Outstanding New Free Software Contributor. Don't assume that someone else will nominate them -- too often, everyone assuming someone else will express the appreciation means that it never happens. As taking initiative and speaking up for the community are important parts of free software, why not take the time yourself to make sure your voice is heard? Read more

GCC Speed, Improvements, and Progress

  • GCC Is Currently Faster Than LLVM's Clang At Compiling The Linux Kernel

    While LLVM's Clang C/C++ compiler was traditionally known for its faster build speeds than GCC, in recent releases of GCC the build speeds have improved and in some areas LLVM/Clang has slowed down with further optimization passes and other work added to its growing code-base. As it stands right now, GCC is faster than Clang at compiling the Linux kernel.  Presented at last week's Linux Plumbers Conference 2020 was a look at the kernel compile times with Clang. What developers Nathan Chancellor and Nathan Huckleberry found were that "GCC always beats LLVM" for 64-bit ARM and x86_64, even when LLVM is compiled with LTO and PGO enabled. Only when LLVM was compiled with PGO to build 32-bit ARM was it faster at compiling the Linux kernel than GCC. 

  • GCC Automatic Parallel Compilation Viability Results Help Up To 3.3x

    One of the most interesting projects out of Google Summer of Code 2020 has been the ongoing work for allowing individual code files to be compiled in parallel, building off work last year in addressing GCC parallelization bottlenecks. The final report for GSoC 2020 on this work has been issued.  This work has been focused on being able to parallelize the compilation of large source files compared to traditionally with making use of multiple jobs from the build system for compiling multiple files in parallel. For large source files and further enhancing GCC parallelization abilities is a big win in an era of increasing core/thread counts. 

  • Oak Ridge Sponsoring GCC Compiler Improvements For NVIDIA + AMD GPU Offloading

    Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Leadership Computing Facility (OLCF) announced on Thursday that they are funding improvements to the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) around GPU compute offloading.  Oak Ridge's OLCF has entered into contract with Siemens' Mentor Graphics to fund more work on GCC upstream development. The work they are funding is on providing better GPU accelerator offloading support for the upstream, open-source GCC compiler. This will include work on both OpenACC and OpenMP. 

