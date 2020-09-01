TUXEDO Computers Unveils TUXEDO Polaris 15 and 17 Laptops for Linux Gamers
TUXEDO Computers unveiled today two new laptops for Linux gamers, the TUXEDO Polaris 15 and TUXEDO Polaris 17, which come with powerful components from both Intel and AMD.
Meet TUXEDO Polaris 15 and TUXEDO Polaris 17, two brand-new Linux laptops from the German-based Linux computer manufacturer TUXEDO Computers, which promise to “polaryze” Linux gamers with the Ryzen 4000 family of processors.
If until now you had to decide which computer to buy from TUXEDO Computers, depending on the components (e.g. Intel or AMD), now users finally have the option to buy the same computer with either Intel or AMD CPUs. The choice is yours.
