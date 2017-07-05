The September snapshot of Sparky 2020.09 of the (semi-)rolling line is out. It is based on the Debian testing “Bullseye”. This release provides package updates and fixed an issue of the Sparky Advanced Installer, which generated broken fstab. There is no problem if you have installed Sparky 2020.08 using Calamares (called Sparky Installer). Changes: • packages updated from Debian testing repos as of August 31, 2020 • Linux kernel 5.7.17 (5.8.5 & 5.9-rc3 in Sparky unstable repos) • Firefox 80 • LibreOffice 7.0.1-rc1 • fixed the Advanced Installer issue; thanks to lami07 System re-installation is not required, simply keep Sparky up to date. The Special Edition iso images have been already updated too.

AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – Astronomy – Week 9 For this week’s blog, I examine how well the most popular open source astronomy programs run on the AWOW AK41. Astronomy is a branch of science that deals with the study of celestial objects (including stars, planets, moons, comets, asteroids, meteor showers, nebulae, star clusters and galaxies) and other phenomena. Astronomy is particularly well suited to the layperson. It’s a wonderful hobby which has almost no age limits, it’s open to individuals of all financial means, and there is always the potential for an amateur to discover something that has eluded professional astronomers, or to help monitor stars and track asteroids. Even with the unaided eye, there is much to study in the night sky including constellations, shooting stars, planets, and of course the moon, the Earth’s only natural satellite. And even with a pair of inexpensive binoculars you can easily view say the more prominent of Jupiter’s moons.