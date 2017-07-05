IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
Red Hat Shares ―Learning Kubernetes
Kubernetes has a learning curve, but understanding how to use this open source container orchestration platform can help you solve several problems with 1 tool. Here are some practical resources to help you get started.
-
Using Spring Cloud Functions with OpenShift Serverless
Spring Cloud Functions are yet another interesting option for Java developers when building serverless applications. You have already seen how to build and run applications for Red Hat OpenShift Serverless using Quarkus, but in this article, we talk about how to use Spring Cloud Functions and walk you through those steps. These steps are similar to running any other Spring Boot application with OpenShift Serverless. One of the benefits of building an open hybrid serverless platform is giving developers a choice of programming languages, tools, frameworks, and portability across any environment to run serverless applications. Beyond that, you want to ensure that the developer experience and overall workflow is intuitive and practical, which is what you will learn here.
-
Add Java language support for Apache Camel K inside Eclipse Che
Apache Camel K should be as lightweight as possible. Therefore, the Camel K project provides standalone Java files that describe a Camel integration. The downside to this practice is that existing IDEs cannot provide complete support out of the box. A few months ago, I mentioned the Java language support for Apache Camel K that was discussed in Red Hat Visual Studio Code (VS Code) extension, and how it provides Java language support for Apache Camel K. In this article and demo, I show you how to do the same with Eclipse Che and che.openshift.io.
-
Level up your Red Hat Enterprise Linux skills with containers
Red Hat OpenShift is built on the trusted foundation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, providing the same security, stability and ecosystem that you know and expect. Just as Red Hat brought Linux to the enterprise, we are doing the same with Kubernetes. And because containers are fundamentally a Linux technology, Red Hat is able to deliver an optimized path for you to add containers and Kubernetes to your core skills.
As a result of the heightened industry importance of containers, we are extending two of our core Linux courses by a day to include containers. Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, Red Hat System Administration II (RH134) and RHCSA Rapid Track course (RH199) will be extended from five to six days with the final day focused on container, Kubernetes, and OpenShift content. Any students who have purchased or taken either course within the last year will be given free access to the added course materials and virtual instruction.
-
Kafka Monthly Digest – August 2020
In this 31st edition of the Kafka Monthly Digest, I’ll cover what happened in the Apache Kafka community in August 2020.
For last month’s digest, see Kafka Monthly Digest: July 2020.
-
Nest with Fedora
With everything going on in the world, sadly the normal “in person” Fedora conference, flock, had to be canceled. In it’s place a ‘all virtual’ conference was scheduled for Aug 7th through 9th: “nest with fedora”
Sadly the keynotes were all way too early for me to make it to live (4-5am my time is just too early), so I am going to catch those via recordings as soon as they are up. I did manage to make it to some sessions however.
First a quick note about the platform that was used: hopin.io. I’ve been to a number of virtual events of late, and most of them have not been that great. However, this time I was pleasantly surprised! hopin is actually pretty well done. There was a ‘reception’ area and a live chat for conference wide discussions, talks appeared a few minutes before their scheduled time to allow people to join and each talk had it’s own chat. Speakers could invite other people to join in the video chat part if they wanted. There was a conference wide ‘poll’ section with lots of silly polls in it for people to take. Mixed in the talks were some ‘hallway’ track places where everyone who joined could join via video. There was also a timed thing where you could get 5min with a random other person then it would switch everyone to the next person. Not as good as a real hallway track, but not bad given the constraints. Video and audio worked pretty well.
There was a number of nice talks I went to, as well as some fun ones (CPE put on a pub quiz and a bingo, both were great!).
-
Red Hat solutions for health and human services agencies
-
Red Hat solutions for state and local government public safety
-
FAF is dead, long live ABRT Analytics
Disclaimer: this blogpost was written on 2019-03-28. But I forgot to publish it. Let’s do that now. \
There were several reasons. FAF stands for Fedora Analysis Framework, but only very old versions of FAF were bound to Fedora. While we support deployment to Fedora and RHEL/CentOS only, it can analyze crashes from any system or container.
The names “FAF” and “ABRT” don’t sound related, and you have to read a lot of documentation to find the relation between two. From the marketing point of view it should be evident that they are tightly connected. ABRT daemon and client tools gather crashes and reports and FAF analyzes and aggregates them.
-
Cockpit 227
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 227.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 695 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Sparky 2020.09
The September snapshot of Sparky 2020.09 of the (semi-)rolling line is out. It is based on the Debian testing “Bullseye”. This release provides package updates and fixed an issue of the Sparky Advanced Installer, which generated broken fstab. There is no problem if you have installed Sparky 2020.08 using Calamares (called Sparky Installer). Changes: • packages updated from Debian testing repos as of August 31, 2020 • Linux kernel 5.7.17 (5.8.5 & 5.9-rc3 in Sparky unstable repos) • Firefox 80 • LibreOffice 7.0.1-rc1 • fixed the Advanced Installer issue; thanks to lami07 System re-installation is not required, simply keep Sparky up to date. The Special Edition iso images have been already updated too.
AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – Astronomy – Week 9
For this week’s blog, I examine how well the most popular open source astronomy programs run on the AWOW AK41. Astronomy is a branch of science that deals with the study of celestial objects (including stars, planets, moons, comets, asteroids, meteor showers, nebulae, star clusters and galaxies) and other phenomena. Astronomy is particularly well suited to the layperson. It’s a wonderful hobby which has almost no age limits, it’s open to individuals of all financial means, and there is always the potential for an amateur to discover something that has eluded professional astronomers, or to help monitor stars and track asteroids. Even with the unaided eye, there is much to study in the night sky including constellations, shooting stars, planets, and of course the moon, the Earth’s only natural satellite. And even with a pair of inexpensive binoculars you can easily view say the more prominent of Jupiter’s moons.
How to judge open-source projects
Plenty of people have put together systems to collect, judge, and evaluate open-source projects, including information about a project's popularity, reliability, and activity. But they all have flaws. Take that oldest of metrics: Lines of code (LoC). Yes, it's easy to measure. But it's also profoundly misleading. As programming genius Edsger Dijkstra observed in 1988, LOC gives us "the reassuring illusion that programs are just devices like any others, the only difference admitted being that their manufacture might require a new type of craftsmen, viz. programmers. From there it is only a small step to measuring 'programmer productivity' in terms of 'number of lines of code produced per month.' This is a very costly measuring unit because it encourages the writing of insipid code."
Recent comments
1 hour 13 sec ago
2 hours 58 sec ago
2 hours 37 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
11 hours 2 min ago
11 hours 19 min ago
12 hours 4 min ago
19 hours 19 min ago
19 hours 21 min ago
19 hours 36 min ago