today's leftovers
-
Ubuntu Blog: Canonical at KubeCon EU 2020: our first virtual KubeCon experience
Another great KubeCon has recently come to an end – which is nothing less than what we expected. After all, that’s why Canonical and Ubuntu have been consistently present at KubeCon & CloudNativeCon EU, to connect with the community.
This year, we showcased Canonical’s conformant, interoperable, multi-cloud Kubernetes through our two Kubernetes distributions – Charmed Kubernetes and MicroK8s. We’re excited to now open our presentations up to the public, by giving you access to the recordings of the live Kubernetes demos that our technical team exhibited at KubeCon EU 2020! Just scroll down for the full picture.
[...]
As much as we’ve enjoyed the gaming, chatting, and exploring what virtual expos look like, it was clear that all of us joining KubeCon EU again this year were still very much there to hear what’s new around Kubernetes. We can attest to this ourselves too, judging by the multitude of Kubeheads signing up for our demos, and grabbing the opportunity to ask our technical team for insights on their Kubernetes use cases. We were thrilled to see how relevant our presentations were his year in particular, as we showed our peers what’s new on Charmed Kubernetes and MicroK8s, and how our two Kubernetes distributions empower them to truly leverage Kubernetes in any scenario – from cloud to edge. Get a taste for yourselves via the demo recordings below!
-
4 reasons Jamstack is changing web development
The way we use and the way we build the web have evolved dramatically since its inception. Developers have seen the rise and fall of many architectural and development paradigms intended to satisfy more complex user experiences, support evolving device capabilities, and enable more effective development workflows.
In 2015, Netlify founders Matt Biilmann and Chris Bach coined the term "Jamstack" to describe the architectural model they were championing and that was gaining popularity. In reality, the foundations of this model have existed from the beginning of the web. But multiple factors led them to coin this new term to encapsulate the approach and to give developers and technical architects a better means to discuss it.
In this article, I'll look at those factors, Jamstack's attributes, why the term came into existence, and how it is changing how we approach web development.
-
Linux and Security for Today's Embedded Medical Devices
-
IAR Systems streamlines Continuous Integration workflows and adds static code analysis in build tools for Linux
Uppsala, Sweden-September 2, 2020-IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, announces an update of its build tools supporting implementation in Linux-based frameworks for automated application build and test processes. The latest version adds IARBuild for building IAR Embedded Workbench® projects directly from the command line, enabling streamlined workflows from the developer environment to continuous integration. In addition, the tools now support the static code analysis tool C-STAT, enabling code quality control from development to building and testing processes.
-
Fortran newsletter: September 2020
Welcome to the September 2020 edition of the monthly Fortran newsletter. The newsletter comes out on the first calendar day of every month and details Fortran news from the previous month.
-
Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (firefox), Mageia (mutt and putty), openSUSE (ldb, samba, libqt5-qtbase, opera, and postgresql10), Red Hat (bash, kernel, and libvncserver), SUSE (apache2, curl, and squid), and Ubuntu (ark, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.4, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.4, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.4, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.4, linux-raspi, linux-raspi-5.4, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-hwe, linux-azure, linux-azure-4.15, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-4.15, linux-gke-4.15, linux-kvm, linux-oem, linux-oracle, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon, linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-lts-xenial, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon, and linux-hwe, linux-aws-5.3, linux-gke-5.3, linux-raspi2-5.3).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 634 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Sparky 2020.09
The September snapshot of Sparky 2020.09 of the (semi-)rolling line is out. It is based on the Debian testing “Bullseye”. This release provides package updates and fixed an issue of the Sparky Advanced Installer, which generated broken fstab. There is no problem if you have installed Sparky 2020.08 using Calamares (called Sparky Installer). Changes: • packages updated from Debian testing repos as of August 31, 2020 • Linux kernel 5.7.17 (5.8.5 & 5.9-rc3 in Sparky unstable repos) • Firefox 80 • LibreOffice 7.0.1-rc1 • fixed the Advanced Installer issue; thanks to lami07 System re-installation is not required, simply keep Sparky up to date. The Special Edition iso images have been already updated too.
AWOW AK41 Mini Desktop PC – Astronomy – Week 9
For this week’s blog, I examine how well the most popular open source astronomy programs run on the AWOW AK41. Astronomy is a branch of science that deals with the study of celestial objects (including stars, planets, moons, comets, asteroids, meteor showers, nebulae, star clusters and galaxies) and other phenomena. Astronomy is particularly well suited to the layperson. It’s a wonderful hobby which has almost no age limits, it’s open to individuals of all financial means, and there is always the potential for an amateur to discover something that has eluded professional astronomers, or to help monitor stars and track asteroids. Even with the unaided eye, there is much to study in the night sky including constellations, shooting stars, planets, and of course the moon, the Earth’s only natural satellite. And even with a pair of inexpensive binoculars you can easily view say the more prominent of Jupiter’s moons.
How to judge open-source projects
Plenty of people have put together systems to collect, judge, and evaluate open-source projects, including information about a project's popularity, reliability, and activity. But they all have flaws. Take that oldest of metrics: Lines of code (LoC). Yes, it's easy to measure. But it's also profoundly misleading. As programming genius Edsger Dijkstra observed in 1988, LOC gives us "the reassuring illusion that programs are just devices like any others, the only difference admitted being that their manufacture might require a new type of craftsmen, viz. programmers. From there it is only a small step to measuring 'programmer productivity' in terms of 'number of lines of code produced per month.' This is a very costly measuring unit because it encourages the writing of insipid code."
Recent comments
1 hour 13 sec ago
2 hours 58 sec ago
2 hours 37 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
11 hours 2 min ago
11 hours 19 min ago
12 hours 4 min ago
19 hours 19 min ago
19 hours 21 min ago
19 hours 36 min ago