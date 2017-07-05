Welcome to the September 2020 edition of the monthly Fortran newsletter. The newsletter comes out on the first calendar day of every month and details Fortran news from the previous month.

Uppsala, Sweden-September 2, 2020-IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, announces an update of its build tools supporting implementation in Linux-based frameworks for automated application build and test processes. The latest version adds IARBuild for building IAR Embedded Workbench® projects directly from the command line, enabling streamlined workflows from the developer environment to continuous integration. In addition, the tools now support the static code analysis tool C-STAT, enabling code quality control from development to building and testing processes.

The way we use and the way we build the web have evolved dramatically since its inception. Developers have seen the rise and fall of many architectural and development paradigms intended to satisfy more complex user experiences, support evolving device capabilities, and enable more effective development workflows. In 2015, Netlify founders Matt Biilmann and Chris Bach coined the term "Jamstack" to describe the architectural model they were championing and that was gaining popularity. In reality, the foundations of this model have existed from the beginning of the web. But multiple factors led them to coin this new term to encapsulate the approach and to give developers and technical architects a better means to discuss it. In this article, I'll look at those factors, Jamstack's attributes, why the term came into existence, and how it is changing how we approach web development.

Another great KubeCon has recently come to an end – which is nothing less than what we expected. After all, that’s why Canonical and Ubuntu have been consistently present at KubeCon & CloudNativeCon EU, to connect with the community. This year, we showcased Canonical’s conformant, interoperable, multi-cloud Kubernetes through our two Kubernetes distributions – Charmed Kubernetes and MicroK8s. We’re excited to now open our presentations up to the public, by giving you access to the recordings of the live Kubernetes demos that our technical team exhibited at KubeCon EU 2020! Just scroll down for the full picture. [...] As much as we’ve enjoyed the gaming, chatting, and exploring what virtual expos look like, it was clear that all of us joining KubeCon EU again this year were still very much there to hear what’s new around Kubernetes. We can attest to this ourselves too, judging by the multitude of Kubeheads signing up for our demos, and grabbing the opportunity to ask our technical team for insights on their Kubernetes use cases. We were thrilled to see how relevant our presentations were his year in particular, as we showed our peers what’s new on Charmed Kubernetes and MicroK8s, and how our two Kubernetes distributions empower them to truly leverage Kubernetes in any scenario – from cloud to edge. Get a taste for yourselves via the demo recordings below!

SparkyLinux 2020.09 has been released today as the September snapshot of the semi-rolling SparkyLinux 2020 series based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system. Coming about two weeks after the SparkyLinux 2020.08 update and only one week after the release of the Special Editions (GamvOver, Multimedia, and Rescue), SparkyLinux 2020.09 is here as an up-to-date media synced with the Debian Testing repositories as of August 31st, 2020. But don’t expect any major updates or changes. Compared to August’s snapshot, the September release includes updates the Linux kernel to version 5.7.17 from 5.7.10, but keep in mind that the Linux 5.7 kernel series has now reached end of life and it will no longer receive security updates.