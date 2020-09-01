today's howtos
-
How to install Nitrux 1.3.2
-
How to install Blender 2.90 on a Chromebook
-
Bash Beginner Series #10: Automation With Bash
-
Remove User in Linux by userdel command Guide for Beginners
-
Writing a custom Ansible module
-
How to install skype On Ubuntu 20.04 Guide for beginners
-
New tools to help with package cleanups
-
Use mkswap command to Create Swap Partition in Linux
-
Syncing SSH keys on Cisco IOS-XR with a custom Ansible module
-
Syncing MySQL tables with a custom Ansible module
-
LazyGit: The Git Interface That Everyone Keeps Asking For
-
Android Leftovers
Rugged GMSL2 cam kit targets Jetson AGX Xavier
E-con’s 2MP, HD “STURDeCAM20” camera offers a MIPI-CSI-2 to GMSL2 interface and IP67 protection and is available in a $699 kit for the Jetson AGX Xavier with 15-meter coaxial cable and FAKRA connectors. In 2018, E-con Systems launched a 3.4-megapixel NileCAM30 camera and Nvidia Jetson TX2 kit claimed to be the world’s fastest camera to use the Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL) standard. Now, it has introduced a STURDeCAM20 camera and STURDeCAM20_CUXVR kit for Nvidia’s high-end Jetson AGX Xavier Developers Kit that uses the next-gen GMSL2 interface. Like E-Con’s SurveilsQUAD camera system for the AGX Xavier, th STURDeCAM20 has 2-megapixel, HD resolution and a MIPI-CSI-2 link.
HP’s Powerful New Laptops Are Certified for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
I’ll warn you up front that these portable powerhouses aren’t cheap — prices start from $1,989 — but these machines are now available to buy full certified for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS across a mesmerisingly mammoth range of configurations. While I’m not familiar with HP workstations their marketing reliably informs me that the Z-series Fury line is built to shoulder workloads from data scientists, engineers, and creative professionals. I.e. these notebooks are designed to do more than help you just couch-stalk old crushes on Facebook.
