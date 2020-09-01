Python Programming
wxPython by Example: How to Reset the Background Color (Video)
In this tutorial, you will learn how to reset the background color of your application to the default color.
Python Software Foundation End-of-the-Year Fundraiser
We’re excited to announce that plans are underway for our end-of-the-year 2020 fundraising campaign launching on November 23rd and ending on December 31st!
In the past, we’ve worked successfully with organizations such as JetBrains who donated 100% of the profits from the sale of PyCharm to the PSF. The theme this year is geared toward education. We'll be actively supporting Python educators by collaborating with authors, trainers, and education companies that offer their services all over the world. The goal for the campaign is $30,000 and the funds raised will help benefit the PSF, our community, and those who educate Pythonistas worldwide.
PyTorch vs Tensorflow for Your Python Deep Learning Project
PyTorch vs TensorFlow: What’s the difference? Both are open source Python libraries that use graphs to perform numerical computation on data. Both are used extensively in academic research and commercial code. Both are extended by a variety of APIs, cloud computing platforms, and model repositories.
If they’re so similar, then which one is best for your project?
Easy Speedup Wins With Numba
If you have functions that do a lot of mathematical operations, use NumPy or rely heavily on loops, then there is a way to speed them up significantly with one line of code. Ok, two lines if you count the import.
reno 3.2.0
reno is a release notes manager designed with high throughput in mind, supporting fast distributed development teams without introducing additional development processes. The goal is to encourage detailed and accurate release notes for every release.
Tutorial: Web Scraping with Python Using Beautiful Soup
The internet is an absolutely massive source of data. Unfortunately, the vast majority if it isn’t available in conveniently organized CSV files for download and analysis. If you want to capture data from many websites, you’ll need to try web scraping.
Don’t worry if you’re still a total beginner — in this tutorial we’re going to cover how to do web scraping with Python from scratch, starting with some answers to frequently-asked questions about web scraping.
If you’re already familiar with the concept, feel free to scroll past these and jump right into the tutorial!
Android Leftovers
Rugged GMSL2 cam kit targets Jetson AGX Xavier
E-con’s 2MP, HD “STURDeCAM20” camera offers a MIPI-CSI-2 to GMSL2 interface and IP67 protection and is available in a $699 kit for the Jetson AGX Xavier with 15-meter coaxial cable and FAKRA connectors. In 2018, E-con Systems launched a 3.4-megapixel NileCAM30 camera and Nvidia Jetson TX2 kit claimed to be the world’s fastest camera to use the Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL) standard. Now, it has introduced a STURDeCAM20 camera and STURDeCAM20_CUXVR kit for Nvidia’s high-end Jetson AGX Xavier Developers Kit that uses the next-gen GMSL2 interface. Like E-Con’s SurveilsQUAD camera system for the AGX Xavier, th STURDeCAM20 has 2-megapixel, HD resolution and a MIPI-CSI-2 link.
HP’s Powerful New Laptops Are Certified for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
I’ll warn you up front that these portable powerhouses aren’t cheap — prices start from $1,989 — but these machines are now available to buy full certified for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS across a mesmerisingly mammoth range of configurations. While I’m not familiar with HP workstations their marketing reliably informs me that the Z-series Fury line is built to shoulder workloads from data scientists, engineers, and creative professionals. I.e. these notebooks are designed to do more than help you just couch-stalk old crushes on Facebook.
