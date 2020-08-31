Games: Steam, Werewolf, Parkitect and More
-
Steam On Linux Is Ending Summer 2020 At Just Under 0.9% Marketshare
After a small dip in July, how did the Steam on Linux gaming marketshare end out for August prior to many gamers returning to school and others still being isolated at home? A small uptick but still under the 1% threshold.
Valve just updated their Steam Survey with the August 2020 numbers. From July's 0.86% marketshare, Valve's survey is reporting a 0.03% increase for Linux gaming putting the overall percentage now at 0.89%.
-
Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest has a limited-time demo up
Up for trying out a new immersive narrative choice-based novel? Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest has a demo available right now.
Mixing in the style and mechanics Different Tales created with their previous Wanderlust series, Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest throws you deep into a primeval wilderness in the centre of modern Europe. It's where the protectors of nature wage their ancient, never-ending war against the forces of destruction. It's designed much like a visual novel, so if you love a good book this could be for you. Beautiful, distinctive collage art that combines hand-illustrated characters with pictures of real places to inspire your imagination.
-
After an impressive demo and many teasers, art of rally releases September 23
Ready for a new kind of rally experience? Unlike the harshness of the likes in DiRT Rally, Funselektor Labs seem to have crafted a more accessible game with art of rally.
With a top-down viewing so you know what's coming and easy controls, you get to dive right in and just have fun right away. art of rally is a stylized experience inspired by the golden era of rally from the creator of Absolute Drift and going by the demo, there's a lot to look forward to.
-
Frick, Inc. is an upcoming game about driving tiny trucks with on-screen controls
Currently in development by Kenney, Frick, Inc. looks pretty hilarious making you drive little trucks across various courses but this comes with a big twist on the controls.
Instead of using a gamepad or a wheel, you're using in-game on-screen controls. Kenney mentioned that "each truck has a different control method and it's all made to be Frick, Inc. frustrating until you master it."—Frick, Inc. frustrating, hah, at least it's an honest description.
-
Theme park sim Parkitect gets flashy with the 1.6 update and Booms & Blooms DLC
Can a game as completely charming as Parkitect get any sweeter? Well they've sure tried with the 1.6 update and Booms & Blooms DLC now available.
Playing a business simulation game doesn't need to be all business, sometimes it needs a little pizzazz. You're building a theme park after all, it needs plenty to show off to customers so they can empty their wallets in your direction. That's what the update and DLC are all about. For everyone it gives an automatic day/night cycle (an option), mowed grass terrain type, new decorative objects, German guest names are in, alternative font styles for 3D signs, leaf movement animation to trees, an Italian translations, a depth visualization to the blueprint builder and a bunch of juicy sounding performance improvements.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 941 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Vem Text Editor – An Alternative Command Layout for Vim
Vem is a free and open-source command-line text editor with an alternative command layout designed to provide full keyboard support over the Vim text editor and to make it as intuitive as possible. At its root, it is a set of configuration files that changes how Vim acts by reducing/simplifying the set of commands that are bonded to single keypresses and maps them across the keyboard to optimize their position according to their frequency.
Why your open source project needs more than just coders
Why do open source projects fail? Lack of funding is a major factor, of course, but it's far from the only reason that open source projects fail to achieve sustainability. Sometimes there's a lack of understanding of how to create a product for a broad market, or some fundamental misstep with intellectual property rights (IPR)—such as failing to properly license your code. It's hard for any open source project to sustain if it doesn't get these types of basics right. Collaboration across boundaries and the ability to iterate and expand are hindered, and innovation is stifled. I see these fatal flaws especially in a lot of humanitarian projects—passion projects—and it is heartbreaking.
Linux Vs. Windows: 10 Key Differences to Know
Merely going by statistics, it is most likely that you are a Windows user. After all, around 87.70% of all PCs around the world run on Windows with Linux, only accounting for 2.32%. These numbers are understandable when you consider that Linux has always been positioned as the “serious” Operating System. Throughout the decades, it has been mostly used in servers, and by programmers for technical workflow. It was never able to appeal to regular PC users (which makes up the majority of the market) because it demands considerably more technical know-how compared to Windows. However, Linux is slowly evolving and making itself more user-friendly. The OS installation process is now as simple, if not simpler, than installing Windows. Furthermore, the most popular Linux distros are coming with excellent desktop environments with a sleek and intuitive GUI, so users don’t have to rely on the command-line for all the basic tasks.
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
59 min 18 sec ago
1 hour 15 min ago
5 hours 20 min ago
6 hours 28 sec ago
17 hours 49 min ago
18 hours 50 min ago
19 hours 26 min ago
19 hours 39 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago