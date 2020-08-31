Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 3rd of September 2020 10:27:34 AM

Filed under

Merely going by statistics, it is most likely that you are a Windows user. After all, around 87.70% of all PCs around the world run on Windows with Linux, only accounting for 2.32%.

These numbers are understandable when you consider that Linux has always been positioned as the “serious” Operating System. Throughout the decades, it has been mostly used in servers, and by programmers for technical workflow.

It was never able to appeal to regular PC users (which makes up the majority of the market) because it demands considerably more technical know-how compared to Windows.

However, Linux is slowly evolving and making itself more user-friendly. The OS installation process is now as simple, if not simpler, than installing Windows. Furthermore, the most popular Linux distros are coming with excellent desktop environments with a sleek and intuitive GUI, so users don’t have to rely on the command-line for all the basic tasks.