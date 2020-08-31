Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 3rd of September 2020 10:48:48 AM

Filed under

The Heaptrack fast heap memory profiler allows you to track all heap memory allocations at run-time. Afterwards, you can use the accompanying GUI tool to find optimization opportunities in your code by analyzing the recorded profiling data.

If you’d like to read a bit more about Heaptrack, you can do so here.

The heaptrack version 1.2.0 release is a maintenance release and brings a couple of important bug fixes and improvements. As a result of these bugfixes and improvements, heaptrack is more stable and error resistant while recording data.

Additionally, due to some minor tweaks to the graphical analysis tool, it is more efficient to use. You’ll find that the performance of the analysis step is slightly improved too.