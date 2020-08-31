Android Leftovers

Heaptrack Version 1.2.0 Released

The Heaptrack fast heap memory profiler allows you to track all heap memory allocations at run-time. Afterwards, you can use the accompanying GUI tool to find optimization opportunities in your code by analyzing the recorded profiling data. If you’d like to read a bit more about Heaptrack, you can do so here. The heaptrack version 1.2.0 release is a maintenance release and brings a couple of important bug fixes and improvements. As a result of these bugfixes and improvements, heaptrack is more stable and error resistant while recording data. Additionally, due to some minor tweaks to the graphical analysis tool, it is more efficient to use. You’ll find that the performance of the analysis step is slightly improved too.

FrostWire – A Cloud Downloader, BitTorrent Client and Media Player

FrostWire (formerly known as Gnutella) is a free and open-source BitTorrent client and a fork of LimeWire. It was originally very similar to LimeWire in appearance and performance, but later developers added more rich features such as including BitTorrent protocol, Magnet Link, Wi-Fi sharing, Internet Radio, iTunes, Video/Audio Player support. It is written in Java language so it is compatible with all operating systems like Linux, Windows and Mac. The FrostWire client is used to search, download and share large files and folders such as, Songs, Movies, Games, eBooks, Softwares, etc. across millions of people right from your computer from a peer-to-peer network.