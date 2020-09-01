On this week’s episode of Destination Linux, the #1 video-centric Linux podcast on the planet. We’re going to talk about the subject of the best Unix Shell is it time to switch away from BASH? We have a new Kali Linux out with some surprising changes. A new games just dropped for Linux and it has a very dark premise. Later in the show we’ll give you our popular tips/tricks and software picks. Plus so much more, coming up right now on Destination Linux.

KDE Releases September 2020 Apps Update with New Color Contrast Checker Tool The KDE Project announced today KDE Applications 20.08.1, which is dubbed as the September 2020 Apps Update for the Plasma desktop environment. Coming three weeks after the release of KDE Application 20.08 as the latest and most advanced version of the popular open-source and free software suite for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and GNU/Linux distributions, KDE Applications 20.08.1 is now available as the first of three point releases. This update introduces a total of 85 changes by my count across numerous of the included apps and core components. The star of this release is a new accessibility app called Kontrast, which lets you check the color contrast of your projects. The app shows color combinations that are accessible for people with color vision deficiencies.